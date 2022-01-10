Season Three of The Morning Show has arrived!

Season Three of The Morning Show bids you a warm welcome.

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, was renewed for a third season on October 10, according to Apple TV(plus).

What does this mean for us? Obviously, we’ll see a lot more Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson content.

The streaming service also announced a multi-year deal with House of Cards producer Charlotte Stoudt, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Witherspoon and Aniston on the Emmy Award-winning series.

Kerry Ehrin, the third season’s previous showrunner, will serve as a consultant.

In a statement, Stoudt said, “I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV(plus) and The Morning Show.”

“The cast is truly to die for, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Kerry, Mimi, and Michael, as well as the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films, have created a delicious and provocative world.”

“It’s been thrilling to watch The Morning Show grow from strength to strength over the last two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences all over the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV(plus) head of programming.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three,” he continued, “and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese, and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the fascinating world of morning television.”

The Morning Show Season 2 ended with Mitch Kessler’s (Steve Carell) death, Bradley (Witherspoon) dating Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), and Alex (Aniston) contracting COVID-19.

We’re excited to see what else the United Broadcast Association has planned for Alex and Bradley in the future.

But, in the meantime, we’ll be binge-watching The Morning Show seasons one and two on Apple TV(plus).

