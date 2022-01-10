Seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’ are coming to Netflix.

Seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’ are on their way to Netflix.

Some viewers adore Emily in Paris, while others despise it.

In any case, the dramedy will be around for a long time thanks to that love.

Emily in Paris was renewed by Netflix for not only season 3 but also season 4, indicating that Emily’s adventure in the City of Lights is far from over.

What personal and professional difficulties will the American expat face next?

[Warning: This story contains Emily in Paris Season 2 spoilers.]

Netflix announced the renewal in an Instagram video commemorating the new year.

Several scenes from Emily in Paris Season 2 were shown in this clip, which was set to upbeat music.

Two new seasons are on the way, according to the caption from the streaming service.

In an Instagram post, Emily’s actress Lily Collins expressed her joy and gratitude for the renewal.

She posted a few photos of herself partying in her pyjamas, which included an Emily in Paris T-shirt.

“Wake up early to give you some VERY exciting news… Emily in Paris is back for Season 3… AND, wait for it, Season 4!!!!” she wrote.

“I’m not sure whether Emily would like or dislike this announcement outfit, but either way she’d be screaming.”

Thank you so much for your incredible support, I truly appreciate it.

I seriously can’t wait for the next installment.

Thank you so much!”

Season 3 — and Season 4! — of Emily in Paris has been renewed! pic.twitter.com3zqj36vmnO

Emily will have to make some difficult personal and professional choices in the coming season.

She was offered a job at Sylvie’s new marketing firm by Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Savoir’s other French employees at the end of season 2.

Staying in Paris would mean foregoing a chance at a promotion at The Gilbert Group, which she had worked hard for.

On the other hand, if she stays by Madeline’s (Kate Walsh) side, she may be able to return to Chicago and advance her career.

Meanwhile, Emily must decide whether or not to leave her love life in Paris.

If she stays in Paris, she can try long-distance communication with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who is returning to London.

She would, however, keep running into Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and suffer the agony of having to hide her feelings for him.

