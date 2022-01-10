Seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Emily In Paris’ are renewed.

Seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Emily In Paris’ have been renewed.

Emily in Paris is set to return for two more seasons.

Netflix announced on Monday that its Lily Collins-led comedy series has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4.

Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series, which follows marketing executive Emily (Collins) as she is assigned to her dream job in Paris, premiered in December.

22 is available on Netflix.

Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis) shared this post.

“I genuinely don’t know,” Collins admitted to ET’s Leanne Aguilera when asked about season 3 if the show is renewed.

Lucien Laviscount, who played Emily’s season 2 love interest Alfie, confirmed, “We don’t know anything.”

“[Creator] Darren [Star] keeps quiet about it.

He doesn’t seem to know who he is.

He likes to tangle everything before he goes on vacation so that he has a massive headache to deal with when he returns for the next season.”

While Star remained tight-lipped about most potential season 3 plot points, he did tell ET what he wants to see Emily do in the future.

“What we really haven’t seen… is how Emily is in relation to people she’s left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home,” he said, adding that he was considering “possibly” including Emily’s parents.

“I feel like Paris has turned all of her preconceptions about who she is and what her life is about on their heads this time,” Star continued, “so she has so many options open to her.”

“I believe she has reached a point where she can take a significant risk.”

Emily in Paris seasons 1 and 2 are now available to watch on Netflix.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis) shared this post.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis) shared a post on her Instagram account.

‘Emily In Paris’ Is Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4