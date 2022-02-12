Sebastian Stan Calls Becoming Mötley Crüe Drummer Tommy Lee “Scary”

Sebastian Stan may play a fearless fictional character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he admits that portraying Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy was “scary.”

Learn about Stan’s apprehensions about his new role in the Hulu show Pam and Tommy.

Plus, what it took to become Lee behind the scenes, and what Stan learned about Lee and Pamela Anderson along the way.

Stan discussed his journey to being dubbed “the greatest drummer of all time” in an interview with MTV.

“It was terrifying,” the MCU star confessed.

“I think scary is the right word.” It’s one thing to play a fictional character like the Winter Soldier, but it’s quite another to play someone who is known worldwide for their drumming prowess.

Furthermore, the physical appearances of Stan and Lee could not be more dissimilar.

“I was happy when I got the call from Craig [Gillespie] because… I love working with him, but I couldn’t understand how he thought I’d be the right guy to play [Lee].”

Stan explains to Pam and Tommy director and producer Gillespie that he doesn’t play any instruments or play music.

“I think that’s part of the challenge of being an actor,” Stan added.

“You’re looking for a reason to be scared.”

You want to learn something new, and you want to be surprised.

“It’s likely that was part of the allure.”

“I don’t have a tattoo on my body,” Stan told MTV, despite the fact that Lee has been “tattooed on [Stan’s] heart for a very, very long time.”

To transform Stan into Lee, makeup effects designer Jason Collins, makeup department head David Williams, hair department head Barry Lee Moe, and costume designer Kameron Lennox worked for three hours each day of filming.

The tattoos took the most time to apply, according to the makeup department’s interview with USA Today. They took about two hours out of the total three hours.

Stan got more than 30 tattoos to transform into Lee, but none of them were exact replicas due to legal issues.

Stan also had his contacts darkened, his brows darkened, and his hair darkened to elongate his face and make him look more like Lee.

Stan, like his co-star Lily James, had to wear chest prosthetics for Pam and Tommy — prosthetic nipples, to be exact — which took 45 minutes to apply.

