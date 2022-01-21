Sebastian Stan Plays a Devilishly Good Psychopath in “Fresh” Movie Review [Sundance 2022]:

Fresh is a delicacy in the realm of horror.

From a screenplay written by Lauryn Kahn, director Mimi Cave makes an impressive directorial debut.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan give their all to the horror while maintaining comedic timing.

Fresh is a well-balanced flavor combination that is pleasing to the palate.

The dating scene is discouraging for Noa (Edgar-Jones).

She swipes left and right on apps incessantly, but all she gets are boring dates.

At the grocery store, a dashing young man named Steve (Stan) approaches her and asks for her phone number.

She decides to take a chance on a spontaneous encounter.

Steve and Noa meet up in a local bar, where he reveals that he is a cosmetic surgeon.

He arranges a romantic weekend getaway for her.

But things don’t always go according to plan.

Steve has a lot of secrets, and one of them is a disturbing appetite, as Noa soon discovers.

Day 1 of (hashtag)Sundance 2022 is complete.

What a great way to end the day with Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones keeping it (hashtag)FRESH! pic.twitter.comIVqAJmL2Mh

Fresh starts out as a typical romantic comedy.

Noa is a strong-willed woman who isn’t convinced that true love exists.

However, after meeting Steve, she begins to have doubts.

He appears to tick all of the boxes she is looking for in a romantic partner.

Fresh, on the other hand, doesn’t really get into her real dangers until after the opening credits.

There are numerous horror films warning people about the dangers of online dating.

Fresh demonstrates that face-to-face meetings aren’t always safer.

In the dating world, women are frequently treated as objects by men who regard them as meat.

Kahn’s screenplay takes that idea and runs with it, putting his protagonist through the wringer.

In the dating world, Fresh is also about toxic masculinity and the frail male ego.

Noa often tiptoes around bad situations until she decides to stop pretending to be someone she isn’t.

This, however, puts her in Steve’s hands.

Nonetheless, she demonstrates that she is not easily broken.

The word “fresh” is enough to make people swear they’ll never eat meat again.

Fans of the genre will be pleased to learn that Cave delivers the goods in terms of gore.

Many of the film’s most heinous scenes, on the other hand, take place behind closed doors.



