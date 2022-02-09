Sebastian Stan wore a strange item in his pants to play Tommy Lee in the film ‘Pam and Tommy.’

Sebastian Stan Wore a Strange Item in His Pants to Play Tommy Lee in ‘Pam and Tommy’

Sebastian Stan spent hours in the makeup chair to play Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam andamp; Tommy.

With Lee’s famous tattoos, black hair, eyeliner, and rocker look, the actor quickly became unrecognizable.

Stan has a reputation for meticulously committing to his on-screen roles.

Stan revealed the one strange item he wore in his pants while filming Pam and Tommy in order to make them feel as well endowed as Lee.

As the founding member and drummer of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee became a celebrity.

Lee was a renegade and a notorious bad boy during the hard rock era.

He also founded the rap-metal band Methods of Mayhem, according to Cosmopolitan.

Pam and Tommy is based on a Rolling Stones article and follows Lee’s encounter with Pamela Anderson on a night out.

They married in a private beach ceremony in February 1995, only four days after meeting.

Their love story, marriage, and becoming victims of a crime after their private sex tape was published online are all chronicled in this series.

The internet scandal had an impact on Lee and Anderson’s marriage as well as her public image.

Stan used a specific item to feel the gravity of Lee’s well-endowed nether regions in order to embody Lee’s looks, persona, and bring the story to life.

‘Pam andamp; Tommy’ co-star Sebastian Stan didn’t recognize Lily James after filming because her Pamela Anderson makeover was so convincing.

Stan revealed his secret to fully immersing himself in his role as Lee for Pam and Tommy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Lily James.

On the subject of James’ bleached blonde brows, Kimmel shows a behind-the-scenes video of Stan in full costume in his trailer.

Stan can be seen standing in the video making short movements.

A small metal clanking noise can be heard from his pants if you listen closely.

Pam and Tommy’s Stan had to explain everything.

While working on As Good as It Gets, the actor’s acting coach Larry Moss told Helen Hunt to put nickels in her shoes, which she did.

She can feel the strain of standing for long periods of time in this manner.

Stan, who is an accomplished actor, needed a similar trick to grasp his role as Lee.

“For the duration of the shoot, we came up with this idea.

Tommy was a big man, as you know….

