Sebastián Yatra, CNCO, Natti Natasha, and Other Artists to Perform at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro is quickly becoming a must-see event, with Sebastián Yatra, CNCO, and Natti Natasha among the first performers announced by Univision on Tuesday.

Yatra, who is up for four awards, will perform his hit “Tacones Rojos,” the boy band will perform “Party, Humo y Alcohol,” and Natti will perform “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex” twice, once for a world premiere and again with Prince Royce and Khea.

Christian Nodal, Gente de Zona, Luis Fonsi, Olga Taón, Jon Z, Jay Wheeler, and Wisin y Yandel will also perform “Veterana,” while ngela Aguilar will deliver the TV premiere of “La Malaguea.” Christian Nodal, Gente de Zona, Luis Fonsi, Olga Taón, Jon Z, Jay Wheeler, and Wisin y Yandel will

Paulina Rubio will also be honored for her three-decade career in the music industry with the Premio a la Trayectoria (Trajectory Award).

Rubio, also known as the “Golden Girl,” began her career in the 1980s as a member of the pop group Timbiriche and went on to become one of the world’s most famous pop stars.

With ten nominations each, Camilo, Christian Nodal, and J Balvin lead the pack.

The complete list of nominations can be found here.

The theme for this year is “Vive El Momento,” which will be a joyful and optimistic celebration of the present moment.

According to the press release, “the show will bring families together by delivering a spectacle full of memorable musical moments with Latin music’s biggest stars performing their hottest songs of the year, never before seen collaborations, and honoring the music of our past.”

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro, hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Yuri, and Gabriel Soto, will be broadcast live from FTX Arena in Miami on February 15th.

24th.

