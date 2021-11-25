Sebastián Yatra on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Encanto’ Song and the ‘Nostalgic’ Feeling of Recording It (Exclusive)

Exclusive: Sebastián Yatra on the ‘Nostalgic’ Feeling of Recording ‘Encanto’ Song With Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Yes!” said Sebastián Yatra when he was asked to be a part of Encanto.

For the Disney animated film, the 27-year-old Colombian artist sings “Dos Oruguitas” in both Spanish and English.

In order to bring the song to life, Yatra collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote and composed eight original songs for Encanto.

“It was pretty shocking in a cool way when I found out Lin-Manuel was in the movie because I admire him so much.”

Everything he’s accomplished with Hamilton, Broadway, and a slew of other films.

“I remember meeting him at the GRAMMYs a couple of years ago,” Yatra told ET. “He has such a wonderful career.”

He was present when I performed with Carlos Vives and they presented Lin-Manuel with a special award.

“It’s crazy how a Latino like me can be doing so many wonderful things all over the world,” I said. “And, you know, life ends up connecting and it starts here, and then the circle goes around and you meet again.”

Encanto follows the Madrigal family, who live in a magical house in the Colombian mountains in the town of Encanto.

With the exception of Maribel, each member of the family has a special ability.

Mirabel, on the other hand, decides that she might be the one to save her family’s power when she learns that it is in jeopardy.

After hearing his Latin GRAMMY-nominated track “Adiós,” Miranda asked Yatra to sing the song. “I didn’t ask for any details or anything,” he said about being asked to be in the film and immediately saying yes.

“I was just overjoyed, and thank God everything worked out.”

Miranda’s first song, “Dos Oruguitas,” is written entirely in Spanish from start to finish.

The song, which is about two caterpillars, is about the connection and love between two souls.

The Colombian-born and Miami-raised singer had never experienced anything like recording the song before.

“I had a lot of fun working in the studio with Lin-Manuel and his entire team on ‘Dos Oruguitas.’ It was a very different way of recording than I’m used to with my songs.”

Because, as a songwriter, it’s like, OK, I read the song, and then I express the emotion the way I’m feeling it at the time, and the way I want to.

