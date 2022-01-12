Kris Jenner’s ‘booty’ tattoo has been revealed, as has Khloe’s ‘DADDY’ tribute.

The Kardashian and Jenner families’ hidden tattoos have been exposed, ranging from Kris’ ‘booty’ ink to Khloe’s ‘DADDY’ tribute.

From Kris’ lower back tattoo to Khloe’s “DADDY” ink, check out the famous family’s tattoos.

In March 2021, Kris revealed that she has a cross tattoo on her lower back.

The 66-year-old revealed that she and her 37-year-old daughter Khloe have a matching tattoo during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It’s back there,” the matriarch of the Kardashian family joked.

It’s quite a distance.”

On the other hand, the tattoo is sentimental.

Kris engraved the names of her two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, on the inside of the cross.

Kris isn’t the only one in the family with a lower back tattoo; Khloe previously revealed that she got a “tramp stamp” when she was 16 with friend Nicole Richie, 40.

The tat reads “Daddy” in cursive, which is a tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian.

Her cross and “Daddy” tattoos were laser removed in 2015, but she got a new one to commemorate her late father.

Khloe got the phrase “I love you” tattooed in Robert’s handwriting on her wrist, though the ink has since faded.

In addition, the TV personality had the letters “LO” tattooed on the top of her hand as a tribute to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, 42.

Khloe removed the tattoo when she and the athlete divorced in 2016.

Kendall, 26, is another tattooed member of the family.

Her first tattoo was a white dot on the middle finger of her right hand, which she got from celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy.

She got the tattoo with her 25-year-old friend Hailey Bieber at a tattoo parlor.

Kendall claimed she didn’t want to miss out on the chance, so she and her pal Joe Termini shared the microscopic dot of white ink on their fingers.

In 2015, Kendall and Hailey both got matching broken heart tattoos on the insides of their left index fingers.

Kendall has a red tat, while Justin Bieber’s wife has a white tat.

The hearts were designed to resemble the two halves of a heart-shaped friendship necklace.

Kendall has the word “meow” tattooed on the inside of her bottom lip, which she got during a wild night out in July 2016.

Kendall admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she didn’t think much about the tattoo before getting it.

“[The word’meow’] was literally the first thing that came to mind,” she explained at the time.

On the other hand, she was adamant about getting tattooed…

