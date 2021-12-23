‘Secrets and Serendipity’ is the title of the seventh episode of the first season of ‘Paris in Love.’

‘Secrets and Serendipity’ is the title of the seventh episode of season one of ‘Paris in Love.’

Paris Hilton’s wedding plans are put on hold during Paris in Love Season 1 Episode 7: “Secrets and Serendipity,” in which the 40-year-old finally expresses her feelings to her mother, Kathy Hilton, and sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Paris failed to show up for a boat ride Nicky had planned for her and Kathy to go over “the list,” and she didn’t call or text, leading them to believe something was “off” with the Simple Life alum.

Nicky and Kathy are planning a trip to Paris, according to Peacock.

They find her working in her New York City loft, too preoccupied to go for a boat ride.

Kathy and Nicky both expressed their dissatisfaction with Paris.

They then attempt to obtain a copy of Paris’ guestbook.

Kathy finally receives a spreadsheet with “the list” after receiving a few sheets of pink paper with random thoughts from Paris.

When Nicky and Kathy return to Paris’s loft for a second dress fitting, their concern grows.

Nicky remembers being overjoyed during her own wedding gown fitting.

Her older sister, on the other hand, is tired, exhausted, and burnt out.

Kathy can’t help but recall what it was like to assist Nicky in planning his wedding.

Aside from Paris despising the bridesmaid gowns, the Real Housewives star recalls how simple and enjoyable the wedding was.

Not to mention the closer she and Nicky became as a result of it.

It’s been a completely different experience planning Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum.

Kathy and Nicky are worried as Paris quietly tries on multiple wedding gowns, one for the ceremony and another for the reception.

