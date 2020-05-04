Secrets revealed behind the Star Wars animated series ‘Droids’ and ‘Ewoks’ on Saturday morning

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “35 years ago war of stars Franchise had already conquered the multiplex and turned its attention to television. Based on the original trilogy capping from 1983 The return of the JediGeorge Lucas found a home for his distant galaxy on ABC. (Both today, of course war of stars and ABC belong to the Walt Disney Company.) In November 1984, the network broadcast the television film The Ewok adventure, also known as Caravan of courage, that took place on Endor between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Jedi. The following year, ABC introduced three new small screens war of stars Adventure: one Ewok adventure Called sequel The battle for Endor and two animated shows on Saturday morning that served as prequels – but not those Prequels – on the original trilogy: Droids and Ewoks. “data-reactid =” 33 “> 35 years ago, the war of stars Franchise had already conquered the multiplex and turned its attention to television. Based on the original trilogy capping from 1983 The return of the JediGeorge Lucas found a home for his distant galaxy on ABC. (Both today, of course war of stars and ABC belong to the Walt Disney Company.) In November 1984, the network broadcast the television film The Ewok adventure, also known as Caravan of courage, that took place on Endor between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Jedi. The following year, ABC introduced three new small screens war of stars Adventure: one Ewok adventure Called sequel The battle for Endor and two animated shows on Saturday morning that served as prequels – but not those Prequels – on the original trilogy: Droids and Ewoks.

Star Wars had previously tried to be successful on television, of course in the form of the notorious Star Wars Holiday Special, a doomed variety program that Lucas immediately rejected. The creator paid more attention to these new TV productions, especially the animated series. Droids would follow every favorite robot in pairs, C-3PO (as always voiced by Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 on their various adventures before the events of A New Hope. Ewoks, in the meantime, they unfolded years before Luke and Leia showed up and hired the furry citizens of the Forest Moon to blow up the second Death Star.

Both Droids and Ewoks premiered as part of ABC's lineup on Saturday morning, September 7, 1985, but none proved popular enough to carry the Star Wars torch forward. Droids lasted a single season; Ewoks did a two year run. Today both are out of print – not to mention the official galactic continuity. But the two shows have started some notable careers, including Paul Dini, who is a key figure in the Ewoks writers' room before it became one of the Emmy-winning creative forces behind some of the greatest cartoon series ever on TV, including Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond. He finally found his way back to Star Wars decades later, several scripts contribute to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, who just finished her last season on Disney+.

Yahoo TV spoke to Dini in 2015 about the start of the earliest Star Wars cartoon series on which characters could appear (and not) Ewoks and Droids, and the Ewok cameo that he wanted to add to the Clone Wars cartoon.

Yahoo Entertainment: Ewoks is one of your earliest credits for an animated series. Was it always a dream of yours to write for Star Wars?

Paul Dini: Yes of course. I loved Star Wars; I saw the first film when I was 18 and from that moment on I was a big geek. It was a great time to be with Lucasfilm in the mid-80s. Furthermore Star Wars, there was Indiana Jones and other huge films are made. And [Pixar founder] John Lasseter was in the next building to animate blobs and squiggles and so on. I would go there and watch what he did and knew that one day it would be huge.

You were very generous with the artwork and the props; you could check out Ralph McQuarrie early Star Wars concept images [from the archives] and show it in your office. I also had the mummy case from Raiders of the Lost Ark in front of my office and the fertility idol as a paperweight on my desk. And to be entrusted with the next phase of Star Wars was great. It was a challenge to go in and say, "Let's make it the best show we can and give it its own energy and mythology."

What was the guiding principle behind Star Wars's next phase at this point?

George came off The Return of the Jedi and basically said he was done with Star Wars because he wanted to make different types of films. But they wanted to keep Star Wars alive in various forms through licensing, publication and animation. Back then, Saturday morning television was really the only animation game in town, so he [struck a deal] with ABC for two shows: Droids and Ewoks.

The series would be set in the Star Wars universe, but didn't really have to be integrated into the main story. So there would be no Luke, no Leia, and no Empire to speak of. I think George looked at Droids as the series that would interest older boys, and Ewoks would appeal to younger children. He didn't want to make simple stories on Saturday morning, but at that point nobody really came along to challenge what was being done in animated storytelling. It would take about 10 years before this happened.