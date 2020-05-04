Secrets revealed behind the Star Wars animated series ‘Droids’ and ‘Ewoks’ on Saturday morning

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “35 years ago war of stars Franchise had already conquered the multiplex and turned its attention to television. Based on the original trilogy capping from 1983 The return of the JediGeorge Lucas found a home for his distant galaxy on ABC. (Both today, of course war of stars and ABC belong to the Walt Disney Company.) In November 1984, the network broadcast the television film The Ewok adventure, also known as Caravan of courage, that took place on Endor between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Jedi. The following year, ABC introduced three new small screens war of stars Adventure: one Ewok adventure Called sequel The battle for Endor and two animated shows on Saturday morning that served as prequels – but not those Prequels – on the original trilogy: Droids and Ewoks. “data-reactid =” 33 “> 35 years ago, the war of stars Franchise had already conquered the multiplex and turned its attention to television. Based on the original trilogy capping from 1983 The return of the JediGeorge Lucas found a home for his distant galaxy on ABC. (Both today, of course war of stars and ABC belong to the Walt Disney Company.) In November 1984, the network broadcast the television film The Ewok adventure, also known as Caravan of courage, that took place on Endor between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Jedi. The following year, ABC introduced three new small screens war of stars Adventure: one Ewok adventure Called sequel The battle for Endor and two animated shows on Saturday morning that served as prequels – but not those Prequels – on the original trilogy: Droids and Ewoks.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “war of stars had previously tried to be successful on television, of course in the form of the notorious one Star Wars holiday special, a doomed variety program that Lucas immediately rejected. The creator paid more attention to these new TV productions, especially the animated series. Droids would follow every favorite robot in pairs, C-3PO (as always voiced by Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 on their various adventures before the events of A new hope. EwoksIn the meantime, they unfolded years before Luke and Leia showed up and hired the furry citizens of the Forest Moon to blow up the second Death Star. “data-reactid =” 34 “>war of stars had previously tried to be successful on television, of course in the form of the notorious one Star Wars holiday special, a doomed variety program that Lucas immediately rejected. The creator paid more attention to these new TV productions, especially the animated series. Droids would follow every favorite robot in pairs, C-3PO (as always voiced by Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 on their various adventures before the events of A new hope. EwoksIn the meantime, they unfolded years before Luke and Leia showed up and hired the furry citizens of the Forest Moon to blow up the second Death Star.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Both Droids and Ewoks Premiere as part of ABC’s lineup on Saturday morning, September 7, 1985, but none proved popular enough to wear war of stars Torch forward. Droids lasted a single season Ewoks did a two year run. Today both are out of print – not to mention the official galactic continuity. But the two shows have started some notable careers, including Paul Dini, who is a key figure in the Ewoks The authors’ room before it became one of the Emmy-winning creative forces behind some of the greatest cartoon series ever on TV, including Batman: The cartoon series and Batman Beyond. He finally found his way back to war of stars Decades later, several scripts contribute to this Star Wars: The Clone Warswho just finished her last season on Disney +. “data-reactid =” 35 “> Both Droids and Ewoks Premiere as part of ABC’s lineup on Saturday morning, September 7, 1985, but none proved popular enough to wear war of stars Torch forward. Droids lasted a single season Ewoks did a two year run. Today both are out of print – not to mention the official galactic continuity. But the two shows have started some notable careers, including Paul Dini, who is a key figure in the Ewoks The authors’ room before it became one of the Emmy-winning creative forces behind some of the greatest cartoon series ever on TV, including Batman: The cartoon series and Batman Beyond. He finally found his way back to war of stars Decades later, several scripts contribute to this Star Wars: The Clone Warswho just finished her last season on Disney +.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Yahoo TV spoke to Dini in 2015 about the start of the earliest war of stars Cartoon series on which characters could appear (and not) Ewoks and DroidsAnd the Ewok cameo that he wanted to add to the list Clone wars Cartoon. “data-reactid =” 36 “> Yahoo TV spoke to Dini about the earliest launch in 2015 war of stars Cartoon series on which characters could appear (and not) Ewoks and DroidsAnd the Ewok cameo that he wanted to add to the list Clone wars Cartoon.
Yahoo Entertainment: Ewoks is one of your earliest credits for an animated series. Was it always a dream of yours to write for Star Wars?
Paul Dini: Yes of course. I loved Star Wars; I saw the first film when I was 18 and from that moment on I was a big geek. It was a great time to be with Lucasfilm in the mid-80s. Furthermore Star Wars, there was Indiana Jones and other huge films are made. And [Pixar founder] John Lasseter was in the next building to animate blobs and squiggles and so on. I would go there and watch what he did and knew that one day it would be huge.
Paul Dini: Yes of course. I loved war of stars;; I saw the first film when I was 18 and from that moment on I was a big geek. It was a great time to be with Lucasfilm in the mid-80s. Furthermore war of stars, there was Indiana Jones and other huge films are made. And [Pixar founder] John Lasseter was in the next building to animate blobs and squiggles and so on. I would go there and see what he did and knew that one day it would be huge.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “You were very generous with the artwork and the props; you could check out Ralph McQuarrie early war of stars Concept images [from the archives] and show it in your office. I also had the mummy case from Hunter of the lost treasure in front of my office and the fertility idol as a paperweight on my desk. And to be entrusted with the next phase of war of stars was great. It was a challenge to go in and say, “Let’s make it the best show we can and give it its own energy and mythology.” “Data-reactid =” 38 “> You were very generous with the artwork and the props; you could have a look at Ralph McQuarrie early war of stars Concept images [from the archives] and show it in your office. I also had the mummy case from Hunter of the lost treasure in front of my office and the fertility idol as a paperweight on my desk. And to be entrusted with the next phase of war of stars was great. It was challenging to say, “Let’s make it the best show we can and give it its own energy and mythology.”
What was the guiding principle behind Star Wars's next phase at this point?
George came off The return of the Jedi and basically said he was done war of stars because he wanted to make different types of films. But they wanted to keep war of stars come alive in various forms through licensing, publication and animation. Back then, Saturday morning television was really the only animation game in town, so he did [struck a deal] with ABC for two shows: Droids and Ewoks. “data-reactid =” 39 “>What was the guiding principle behind it? war of starsThe next phase at this point?
George came off The return of the Jedi and basically said he was done war of stars because he wanted to make different types of films. But they wanted to keep war of stars come alive in various forms through licensing, publication and animation. Back then, Saturday morning television was really the only animation game in town, so he did [struck a deal] with ABC for two shows: Droids and Ewoks.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The row would be set in the war of stars Universe, but didn’t really have to be integrated into the main story. So there would be no hatch, no Leia, and no empire to speak of. I think George looked at it Droids than the series that would interest older boys, and Ewoks would appeal to younger children. He didn’t want to make simple stories on Saturday morning, but at that point nobody really came along to challenge what was being done in animated storytelling. It would take about 10 years before this happened. “data-reactid =” 40 “> The series would be in the war of stars Universe, but didn’t really have to be integrated into the main story. So there would be no hatch, no Leia, and no empire to speak of. I think George looked at it Droids than the series that would interest older boys, and Ewoks would appeal to younger children. He didn’t want to make simple stories on Saturday morning, but at that point nobody really came along to challenge what was being done in animated storytelling. It would take about 10 years before this happened.
Did you have a choice of which show you would like to work on or which one you were assigned to Ewoks?
They were more interested in me Ewoks and I was too. I thought it suited me better because the stories were about family and sibling rivalry and being the smallest in a group of older warriors. It was the kind of family soap opera that George likes to refer to war of stars than to be. Droids didn’t have these elements; It focused on the two droids C-3PO and R2-D2, and only one of them really speaks! It’s a Laurel and Hardy team, but Threepio had to do all of the interpretation for Artoo, and since it was a show that was heavily revolving around Artoo, the animation and pantomime had to be really top notch. You can do something like that with today Wall-E, but we were 20 years away from it. “data-reactid =” 63 “>Did you have a choice of which show you would like to work on or which one you were assigned to? Ewoks?
They were more interested in me Ewoks and I was too. I thought it suited me better because the stories were about family and sibling rivalry and being the smallest in a group of older warriors. It was the kind of family soap opera that George likes to refer to war of stars than to be. Droids didn’t have these elements; It focused on the two droids C-3PO and R2-D2, and only one of them really speaks! It’s a Laurel and Hardy team, but Threepio had to do all of the interpretation for Artoo, and since it was a show that was heavily revolving around Artoo, the animation and pantomime had to be really top notch. You can do something like that with today Wall-E, but we were 20 years away from that.
Did you not only have the opportunity to use characters from the original trilogy, but also the creative freedom to tell your own stories? In many ways Ewoks plays more like fantasy than science fiction.
We had the freedom and support of George and Lucasfilm to take the Ewoks and develop them into something else and not stick to what they were in the films. Because how could we do that? The whole dialogue would have to be subtitled! When I first met George, we talked about the comics we liked as kids – things like Carl Barks’ Uncle Scrooge Comics and peanuts and Pogo. One of the things we kept coming back to was that the Ewoks would have a sense of community and continuity. That was also around the time when George was very interested in fantasy. He was working on it pasture and labyrinthSo he looked at a lot of inspiration for these two films. I also saw early Hayao Miyazaki films as seen Castle in the sky at this time and loved her. “data-reactid =” 64 “>Did you not only have the opportunity to use characters from the original trilogy, but also the creative freedom to tell your own stories? In many ways Ewoks plays more like fantasy than science fiction.
We had the freedom and support of George and Lucasfilm to take the Ewoks and develop them into something else and not stick to what they were in the films. Because how could we do that? The whole dialogue would have to be subtitled! When I first met George, we talked about the comics we liked as kids – things like Carl Barks’ Uncle Scrooge Comics and peanuts and Pogo. One of the things we kept coming back to was that the Ewoks would have a sense of community and continuity. That was also around the time when George was very interested in fantasy. He was working on it pasture and labyrinthSo he looked at a lot of inspiration for these two films. I also saw early Hayao Miyazaki films as seen Castle in the sky at this time and loved her.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “George had a very good friend who worked on it Ewoks with us called Bob Carrau. He had a vivid imagination and he and George talked about things he would like to incorporate into the show. There were certain creatures in which they were used Caravan of courage we could use that. And Joe Johnston had created these creatures called Duloks for you The return of the Jedi Spinoff story that provided us with a great group of bad guys. In the mid-80s, the characters were mostly dormant, so the attitude [at Lucasfilm] was almost: “If you want to do something with them, great! We don’t want to make Luke, Leia, and Han, but if you want to make one of the others, that’s fine with us because we basically want to keep these characters alive in some form. “” data-reactid = “65”> George had a very good friend who was working on it Ewoks with us called Bob Carrau. He had a vivid imagination and he and George talked about things he would like to incorporate into the show. There were certain creatures in which they were used Caravan of courage we could use that. And Joe Johnston had created these creatures called Duloks for you The return of the Jedi Spinoff story that provided us with a great group of bad guys. In the mid-80s, the characters were mostly dormant, so the attitude [at Lucasfilm] was almost: “If you want to do something with them, great! We don’t want to make Luke, Leia, and Han, but if you want to make one of the others, that’s fine with us because we basically want to keep these characters alive in some form. ”
You finally sneaked the empire into one of the last episodes "Battle for the Sunstar". Would you have done more if the series had continued?
We had reached the end of our order and knew that we would probably not return. So we said, “Let’s do one with the Empire,” and George was ready to join. Did we do more? [episodes]I think there could have been more of that. I wanted to bring Luke or Leia in. Leia seemed to have a good relationship with the Ewoks JediSo if we could have had a few Luke and Leia stories about Endor, that would have been great. And Darth Vader would have been great too. “Data reactid =” 66 “>You finally sneaked the empire into one of the last episodes “Battle for the Sunstar”. Would you have done more if the series had continued?
We had reached the end of our order and knew that we would probably not return. So we said, “Let’s do one with the Empire,” and George was ready to join. Did we do more? [episodes]I think there could have been more of that. I wanted to bring Luke or Leia in. Leia seemed to have a good relationship with the Ewoks JediSo if we could have had a few Luke and Leia stories about Endor, that would have been great. And Darth Vader would have been great too.
Ewoks took at least two seasons during Droids only ran for 13 episodes.
I think Ewoks fit the paradigm of what ABC was looking for as a cartoon on Saturday morning. The characters were softer and more childlike. Droids was also rather difficult to sell because George wanted the show. He really wanted Artoo and Threepio to be vagabonds, going from master to master, just trying to find their place in the universe. “data-reactid =” 67 “>Ewoks took at least two seasons during Droids only ran for 13 episodes.
I think Ewoks fit the paradigm of what ABC was looking for as a cartoon on Saturday morning. The characters were softer and more childlike. Droids was also rather difficult to sell because George wanted the show. He really wanted Artoo and Threepio to be vagabonds, going from master to master, just trying to find their place in the universe.
Before the release of the expanded universe, did Lucasfilm consider Ewoks to be a part of Star Wars canon?
If the show would have lasted a few more years, then definitely. I think it’s a nice experiment of the time. There were some elements of her world that made it into other books and things, but otherwise I don’t think it will last. The shows were good for their time and took some risks creatively and artistically, but if you put them next to something like that The clone wars, they are a little pale in comparison. “data-reactid =” 88 “>Before the Release of the expanded universe, Lucasfilm has considered Ewoks be a part of war of stars Canon?
If the show would have lasted a few more years, then definitely. I think it’s a nice experiment of the time. There were some elements of her world that made it into other books and things, but otherwise I don’t think it will last. The shows were good for their time and took some risks creatively and artistically, but if you put them next to something like that The clone wars, they’re kind of pale in comparison.
You contributed several scripts to The Clone Wars during the course of this cartoon. How did the experience differ from Ewoks?
Ironically, I worked more with George Clone wars;; apparently he was in the writers’ room a lot. It was available during Ewoks when we had to implement ideas from him, but his time was more limited. With The clone warsHe loved going into individual episodes and working on them, and made them the mini-films he always wanted to make war of stars Universe. The restrictions were also gone. With EwoksWe always had to dance around the violence problems of television on Saturday morning. On Clone warsWe’d be thinking about how to solve the problem of a villain holding Obi-Wan’s old love at gunpoint, and George would just say, “Anakin comes from behind and lets a lightsaber run through him.” And we would say, “Yeah, let’s do that!”[[[[Laughs]] Ewoks and Droids were much softer because it took time and the network. “data-reactid =” 89 “>You contributed several scripts to it The clone wars during the course of this cartoon. How did the experience differ from Ewoks?
Ironically, I worked more with George Clone wars;; apparently he was in the writers’ room a lot. It was available during Ewoks when we had to implement ideas from him, but his time was more limited. With The clone warsHe loved going into individual episodes and working on them, and made them the mini-films he always wanted to make war of stars Universe. The restrictions were also gone. With EwoksWe always had to dance around the violence problems of television on Saturday morning. On Clone warsWe’d be thinking about how to solve the problem of a villain holding Obi-Wan’s old love at gunpoint, and George would just say, “Anakin comes from behind and lets a lightsaber run through him.” And we would say, “Yeah, let’s do that!”[[[[Laughs]] Ewoks and Droids were much softer because it took time and the network.
At the time and still today, the Ewoks are slandered by a certain segment of Star Wars fan base. Was part of the fun in Ewoks trying to show that these characters could be really interesting?
Yes, I think there was a chance to make it something else. When I was working on it Clone warsI remember the idea that Ahsoka and Anakin would be looking for a rogue bounty hunter to take them anywhere. You go to this bar and look for the toughest guy. You see this huge mountain of a creature stand up and face it and it points over its shoulder and there is an ewok that only sharpens a spear. For example: “This is the guy you want.”[[[[Laughs]]Just really get into it and make it a little ass. This Ewok has somehow disappeared from the planet and is on its way as a bounty hunter. I remember trying to throw an element of it while Clone wars, but I think they wanted to base it on Endor. They are what they are: replacing innocent people. “data-reactid =” 90 “>At the time and still today, the Ewoks are slandered by a certain segment of war of stars Fan base. Was part of the fun in one Ewoks Trying to show that these characters could be really interesting?
Yes, I think there was a chance to make it something else. When I was working on it Clone warsI remember the idea that Ahsoka and Anakin would be looking for a rogue bounty hunter to take them anywhere. You go to this bar and look for the toughest guy. You see this huge mountain of a creature stand up and face it and it points over its shoulder and there is an ewok that only sharpens a spear. For example: “This is the guy you want.”[[[[Laughs]]Just really get into it and make it a little ass. This Ewok has somehow disappeared from the planet and is on its way as a bounty hunter. I remember trying to throw an element of it while Clone wars, but I think they wanted to base it on Endor. They are what they are: replacing innocent people.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Droids and Ewoks are not currently available for streaming, but episodes can be found on YouTube.“data-reactid =” 91 “>Droids and Ewoks are not currently available for streaming, but episodes can be found on YouTube.
