See a Fashion Icon and a Past Winner Surprise the Season 19 Contestants on Project Runway!

Season 19 Contestants are surprised by a fashion icon and a previous winner on Project Runway.

Watch an exclusive preview of a music legend and a previous winner making a big splash in the workroom with these Project Runway season 19 designers.

These designers “Just Wanna Have Fun” and don’t give a damn about their jobs.

This exclusive look at tonight’s episode of Project Runway, which airs on Thursday, Dec.

On Bravo’s 9 p.m., mentor Christian Siriano surprises the designers with two surprise celebrity guests: Cyndi Lauper and last season’s winner, Geoffrey Mac.

And the Season 19 contestants are shocked beyond belief!

“I don’t have your models right now,” Christian teases as Geoffrey and Cyndi enter the workroom.

Cyndi looks particularly stylish in her new short hairdo, which is streaked with hot pink.

After seeing the two celebrities, the contestants’ jaws (rightly!) drop.

“Cyndi, the one and only,” designer Zayden exclaims in a separate confessional, “and Geoffrey, Project Runway’s winner, come in and we’re all, like, starstruck.”

Cyndi Lauper, a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning musician, is described by Christian as “an icon of music and fashion,” while Geoffrey speaks of his special bond with the legendary “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer-songwriter.

Geoffrey reflects, “Throughout the competition, I was constantly doubting myself.”

“Winning the Cyndi Lauper challenge changed my life.”

“I’ve just grown a lot more self-assured.”

It’s now up to the designers of season 19 to impress Cyndi!

Take a look at the sweet sneak peek above.

On Thursdays at 9 p.m., Bravo broadcasts Project Runway.

(NBCUniversal owns E! and Bravo.)

