Toni Garrn’s NSFW Toni Pettyfer Anniversary Post can be found here.

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn shared some racy photos to celebrate their fourth anniversary.

The couple married last year, and Luca, their first child, was born in July.

Alex Pettyfer is head over heels in love.

The I Am Number Four actor paid tribute to his wife Toni Garrn on Instagram on Thursday, December 4.

He shared a gallery of romantic photos of the couple, including shots of them kissing in front of a sunset and sharing a topless shower.

“Ending our fourth year as partners in crime, my wife, mother to my beautiful angel, and best friend,” Alex wrote.

“Let’s hope 2022 brings us all together for some magical adventures, with these images serving as my inspiration for the year.”

Some fans were drawn to an NSFW photo of Alex in sweatpants that appeared to be a little too revealing.

“ALEX! we can see you!” one user exclaimed.

Toni added another sweet photo to her Instagram Story, writing, “Boy, this feels like a decade ago.” Poppy Delevingne and Patrick Schwarzenegger were among the celebrities who left supportive comments.

The Magic Mike actor, 31, and the German model, 29, married in October 2020 after nearly three years of dating.

After Alex shared photos from their special day, Toni replied, “Now you really get to call me wifey.”

According to an E! News source at the time, they married at Berner Schloss palace in her hometown of Hamburg, Germany, with “just a few friends and family members” in an intimate ceremony.

The couple has experienced a lot since then.

Toni recently gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Luca Malaika.

“The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week,” Toni wrote on social media in July, announcing the addition to their family.

“She snatched our hearts away from us in an instant and for good.”

She said in an interview with Vogue Germany, “It’s the most beautiful, happy feeling.”

I put my hand on my stomach right away, and I’m ecstatic to have my baby inside me.”

