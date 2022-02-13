See all of Kanye West’s impersonators as he moves on from Kim Kardashian with the mogul’s ‘twin,’ Chaney James.

KANYE West may have broken up with Kim Kardashian, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of dating a Kim clone.

When it comes to dating, the rapper, who was married to the reality star for seven years, has a distinct style.

Chaney Jones, a 24-year-old model, is Ye’s most recent look-alike.

It’s unclear when Chaney and Kanye first met, but after Kanye was seen spending time with her at dinner and a party in Malibu on February 9, 2022, rumors of a relationship began to circulate online.

Chaney was among the celebrities invited to Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening party, which is set to drop later this month.

The influencer, who looks a lot like Kim, 41, wore a black bodysuit that hugged her curves to the party.

Her dark wavy hair was worn down, and she wore gloves, black heeled boots, and blue designer glasses.

The ensemble looked like it came straight from the closet of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

But she’s not the first person Kanye has dated who looks a lot like his ex.

Julia Fox, 31, was spotted on a date with Kanye just days after accusing her husband Peter Artemiev of being a “deadbeat dad.”

Julia confirmed the two are dating in an op-ed piece, telling PageSix that she is looking forward to their future together.

“I don’t know where things are going,” she told the news organization.

“However, if the past is any indication of the future, I’m looking forward to the ride.”

They first met in Miami for New Year’s Eve celebrations, and then went on a second date where he surprised her with the photoshoot.

Vinetria, an Instagram influencer and model, is said to have dated Kanye West at the end of 2021.

According to Page Six, sources close to the couple reveal that they have been “hooking up” for quite some time.

Vinetria was reportedly in Miami with Ye when he recorded his Drink Champs interview, and she also attended his Sunday Service in Los Angeles recently.

For the first time, the two were seen together in public at Donda Academy’s inaugural basketball game in Minneapolis.

Rumors began to circulate in March 2021 that Ye and Russian model Irina Shayk were dating.

In May, a source said the two “met up one night, had chemistry, and hit it off.”

“It’s very casual,” the source continued, “and they’ve only been in touch for about a month.”

