See All the Hollywood Icons Getting Biopic Treatment, From Audrey Hepburn to Elvis Presley.

Some of the late stars who have been immortalized on the silver screen include Lucille Ball, Elvis Presley, Audrey Hepburn, and Whitney Houston.

Check out the most recent legends castings.

Hollywood can’t stop falling in love, singing in the rain, and eating Tiffany’s breakfast.

Sure, it’s the era of Marvel mania (from WandaVision to Hawkeye), as well as 2000s reboots and reunions galore (looking at you, Gossip Girl, Gilmore Girls, Friends, and Sex and the City).

However, your favorite celebrities are looking to the Golden Age of Hollywood for their next source of inspiration, highlighting musical and film legends.

So, if you’re getting the impression that everyone is suddenly playing late-period icons from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, you’re correct.

Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Elvis Presley, played by Naomi Ackie, Jennifer Hudson, and Austin Butler, are among the singing sensations getting a movie makeover.

Tom Holland and Chris Evans are taking a break from their Marvel superhero roles to play movie musical pioneers Fred Astaire and, according to reports, Gene Kelly.

Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, for example, have both used the opportunity to reimagine a late leading lady.

Nicole recently revealed her role as Lucille Ball in Javier Bardem’s Being the Ricardos, while Rooney is set to play beloved EGOT winner Audrey Hepburn.

Here is a list of all the Hollywood legends who will be the subject of a biopic.

According to multiple reports, Rooney Mara will play Tiffany in an upcoming film directed by Luca Guadagnino, the man behind Call Me By Your Name.

Rooney has long been a fan of Audrey Hepburn and everything related to her, including the Givenchy fashion house.

The actress previously told W Magazine, “I’ve loved the brand since I was a kid, just because of its association with Audrey.”

According to Variety, Marvel star Chris Evans pitched an idea to play Gene Kelly in a new film centered on a 12-year-old boy who “works on the MGM Lot in the 1950s” and “finds an imaginary friend in Kelly while working on his newest film.”

In December, Tom went from Spider-Man to this legendary dancer!

Latest News from Infosurhoy

From Audrey Hepburn to Elvis Presley: See All the Hollywood Icons Getting the Biopic Treatment