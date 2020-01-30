See Ariana Grande’s Fierce and Fabulous Grammy Appearances Over the Years

Ariana Grande is hitting all the right notes!

The 26-year-old pop star has a lot to look forward this year, starting with her upcoming performance at the 2020 Grammys. Which is especially a big deal, considering the “Thank U, Next” songstress revealed she had drama with The Recording Academy ahead of the 2019 show.

However, it looks like bygones are bygones and Grande is getting ready to hit the stage on Sunday, Jan. 26. More exciting? She’s nominated in five categories, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Of her nominations, the “Bloodline” singer couldn’t help but gush over accomplishments.

“thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together,” she expressed on Twitter, after learning about the news. “the acknowledgement is truly enough on its own for me and my heart. pls allow me to bring all of my friends who made this w me so they can make sure my heart is beating.”

Since it’s clear there’s no bad blood between Grande and The Recording Academy, it will be fun to see her sashay across the red carpet during tonight’s annual show. But before she does, take a look at her past Grammys appearances over the years.

From her first-ever red carpet at the ceremony to becoming Grammys royalty, scroll through our gallery below!