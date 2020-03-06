See Artem Chigvintsev Get Down on One Knee & Propose to Nikki Bella in Total Bellas Preview

We’re getting a sneak peek at Artem Chigvintsev‘s super romantic proposal!

A just released promo for season five of Total Bellas shows the moment Nikki Bella got popped the question last year. While brief, fans can see the Dancing With the Stars hunk get down on one knee and ask the former WWE star, “Will you marry me?”

Nikki’s shocked reaction is priceless!

The clip also previews some drama for Brie Bella, who says, “I know I could have a better marriage.” “We’re just trying to survive,” Brie’s husband Daniel Bryan adds.

Meanwhile, a concerned Brie asks her twin, “Do you feel like you’re moving in more on convenience than love? I just don’t want you to make a mistake.”

And then there’s Nikki and Brie’s twinning pregnancies. “I’m two weeks late,” Nikki says and she and Artem examine a pregnancy test.

“What are the results?!” Brie asks.

Check out the exciting Total Bellas promo above!

Scroll down to check out Nikki’s pregnancy pics.