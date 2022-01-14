See Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Gina Rodriguez’s ‘Good Sam’ on CBS (Exclusive)

On Good Sam, Gina Rodriguez takes over as director.

Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs star in the 19th episode of CBS’s freshman medical drama.

Rodriguez’s return to directing marks a Jane the Virgin reunion for her, as well as executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, who also produces Good Sam.

Only ET has exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of a masked-up Rodriguez leading the episode, titled “Butt of the Joke,” and reuniting with Bush and Urman on the Toronto-based Good Sam set.

Sam Griffith (Bush) refuses to relinquish her position as chief, and her father, Griff (Isaacs), pulls off a costly surprise, while Sam’s mother, hospital administrator Vivian (Wendy Crewson), seeks advice from her new husband, therapist Asher Pyne (Sendhil Ramamurthy, who makes his first appearance in Tuesday’s hour), on how to deal with her daughter’s conflict with her ex-husband.

After her boss falls into a coma, Sam, a talented heart surgeon, finds herself at the top of the food chain as the new chief of surgery.

Her boss is her father, the haughty and difficult but legendary Dr.

Rob “Griff” Griffith, a man who has never admired Sam’s surgical or life brilliance.

When he wakes up months later from his coma, Sam is faced with the difficult task of supervising him while navigating the treacherous waters of a father who has never respected her.

Bush recently revealed the advice she would give to Sam.

“We’re both women learning to own our worth and stepping into their own power and saying, ‘I’m good at this and I deserve to be here and I earned my place here and I fought to be here and me being in charge makes sense,’ and that is not a lesson that any of us learns quickly,” the actress and producer told ET. “It’s a lot of fun to be having that experience, to be reminded of that by my co-workers and also by my dearest

