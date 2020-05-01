See Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars at the 2010 Met Gala

20 SHARES Share Tweet

For as long as we can remember, the Met Gala—formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball—has been one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Established in 1948, the Met Gala has been the night for viewers at home to ogle and obsess over our favorite celebrity looks of the night.

This year, however, the “Super Bowl of fashion” has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the 2020 Met Gala, it was announced that Emma Stoneand Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event.

The two actresses would be joined by Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. This year would also mark the first time Streep ever attended the Met Gala.

But now, it looks as though all we can do is reminiscence and look back at themes of the past.

From 1971’s “Fashion Plate” theme, 1998’s “Cubism and Fashion,” 2009’s “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion,” 2013’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” to 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion”—there’s a lot of fashion history to cover.

But for today, let’s just take it back to 2010.

The theme that marked the end of the first decade of the 21st century was “American Women: Fashioning a National Identify.”

The exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City ran from May to August 15 of that year and explored the changing image of the modern woman from the 1890s to the 1940s.

From Jennifer Lopez‘s lovely Zuhair Murad tulle gown, Blake Lively‘s playful blue number, Kerry Washington‘s regal Thakoon look to Sarah Jessica Parker‘s fun and flirty champagne dress—get ready to relive some of the best fashion moments from the 2010 Met Gala.