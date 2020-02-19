See Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard’s Explosive Date Night Fight in Summer House Sneak Peek

Things are getting heated on Summer House.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s all-new episode, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard find themselves on, what could easily be described as, the worst date ever. For starters, Carl confesses he’s “afraid to get into relationships because of [his]family.”

“I come from this world of cheating, lying, infidelity, everything. It’s a lot,” Carl admits to Lindsay.

Understandably, Carl’s parents’ divorce took a toll on him, leaving him cautious about starting a long-term relationship with someone he “care[s]about dearly.” However, Lindsay doesn’t take Carl’s concerns well as she feels he’s making an excuse.

“My mother abandoned me, that doesn’t make me afraid of commitment,” the Bravo starlet relays later on. “So, what is the issue here? ‘Cause, it’s certainly not your father. That’s an excuse.”

While Carl thinks Lindsay is “really, really special,” he simply wants it known that he has commitment issues. As Lindsay appears unreceptive to this information, Carl finds himself upset as he doesn’t give the Public Relations expert “s–t about stuff.”

“I don’t make excuses,” Lindsay retorts.

“What? It’s not a f–king excuse,” a bewildered Carl shouts.

The conversation only gets more heated as Lindsay refuses to apologize and Carl continues to raise his voice.

“You’re disrespecting me. It’s not an excuse,” Carl continues. “Just say, ‘Hey, Carl, my bad! I f–ked up.’ Please. Can you?”

Of course, Lindsay doesn’t take being yelled at very well.

“I am not gonna apologize when someone is yelling at me. ‘Cause, I’m gonna get defensive when someone’s yelling at me,” Lindsay says in a raised voice. “You need to stop f–king yelling at me.”

With nothing productive occurring, Lindsay demands that Carl calm down as she takes a lap.

“Easily, the worst date I have ever had,” Carl concludes to the Summer House camera.

Watch Carl and Lindsay’s disastrous date in the exclusive clip above!

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)