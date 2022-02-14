See Celebrity Kids Attending Super Bowl 2022 With Their Parents (Blue Ivy! Saint!)

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl, and Eminem, Kanye West, and other celebrities watched with their children.

On Sunday, February 13, the “Without Me” rapper, 49, performed alongside Dr. Dre in the halftime show in California.

Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg are among the artists featured.

Alaina, 28, and Hailie, 26, the Missouri native’s daughters, cheered from the stands.

“Here for the halftime show, staying for [Matthew] Stafford,” the Michigan State University student wrote on Instagram, referring to the 34-year-old quarterback for the California-based team.

Following that, the Chippewa Valley High School graduate shared videos of her father singing “Lose Yourself” on her Instagram Story.

Alaina, a Michigan native, shared a photo of her family’s box on Instagram.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Came to the concert to watch a little bit of football.”

“Let’s go!” says the Detroiter, who is also a Stafford supporter.

With his then-wife, Kim Scott, Eminem welcomed Hailie into the world in December 1995.

Alaina, the 47-year-old’s twin sister Dawn Scott’s daughter, was later adopted by the Grammy winner.

West, 44, brought his and Kim Kardashian’s two oldest children, North, 8, and Saint, 6, to the game at SoFi Stadium.

(Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the couple’s children.)

On Sunday, the “Stronger” rapper told his Instagram followers that he planned to attend the match, while also slamming the 41-year-old makeup mogul’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of posts.

“MY ACCOUNT HAS NOT BEEN HACKED,” Yeezy wrote on Instagram.

“I’LL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON, THEN TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER”

The record producer noted that his name, as well as (hashtag)SuperBowl, was trending on social media ahead of the game.

The fashion designer wrote, “I DID NOT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED.”

“THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE AND MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERE IS A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASSS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I

Blue Ivy! Saint! See Celebrity Kids Attending Super Bowl 2022 With Their Parents