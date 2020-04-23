See Dr. Fauci Reassure a 7-Year-Old Girl That the Tooth Fairy Can’t Catch Coronavirus

Just what the doctor ordered: feel-good content!

Dr. Anthony Fauci warmed people’s hearts during his appearance on Will Smith‘s Snapchat talk show series, Will From Home. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director spoke to the Hollywood legend about the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the segment, Dr. Fauci answered kids’ burning questions and there was one moment that really tugged at people’s hearts.

7-year-old Ava asked the health expert if the Tooth Fairy would still visit her in the event her tooth fell out.

“Can the Tooth Fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus? And can she catch the virus,” the 7-year-old adorably sked.

“I gotta tell you, Ava, I don’t think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy,” Fauci reassured her. “So when you get your tooth [to] fall out, stick it under the pillow and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not gonna get sick.”

Along with that sweet moment, Dr. Fauci used his time on Will’s platform to talk about COVID-19 facts, including how the pandemic is impacting the black community.

“It’s really terrible, because it’s just one of the failings of our society, is that African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence in incidents of the very comorbid conditions that put you at a high risk,” the health expert shared.

“If you get infected, you’re going to have a poor outcome,” he added.

Dr. Fauci also noted that the COVID-19 outbreak is highlighting the problems within the healthcare world. “When it’s all over, is to focus a bright shining light on what disparities of health mean,” he said.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé also touched on the same subject during her surprise appearance on the One World: Together at Home concert special.

“African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk,” she shared. “This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America.”

“In a recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African-Americans,” she continued. “Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world.”

Before signing off, she left her fans with one inspiring message.

“I know it’s very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes,” she said. “Good night and God bless you.”