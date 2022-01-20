See Elle Fanning’s Stunning Michelle Carter Transformation for the ‘Girl From Plainville’ Series

In the first trailer for the true-crime series The Girl From Plainville, Elle Fanning looks unrecognizable.

Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the “texting suicide” case surrounding the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III (played here by Colton Ryan), in the upcoming limited Hulu drama.

Liz Hannah (The Dropout) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Who) are co-showrunners on the scripted series, which is based on Jesse Barron’s Esquire article.

Carter’s relationship with Roy, what led to his suicide in 2014, and the media storm that followed her trial are all explored in Death.

In addition to Fanning and Ryan, the cast includes Chloe Sevigny as Conrad’s mother, Lynn Roy, and Norbert Leo Butz as his father, Conrad “Co” Roy II; Cara Buono as Michelle’s mother, Gail Carter, and Kai Lennox as her father, David Carter; and Cara Buono as Michelle’s mother, Gail Carter, and Kai Lennox as Michelle’s father, David Carter.

Carter’s story was also chronicled in I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Carter, which came out after Barron’s 2017 article.

Erin Lee Carr’s two-part docuseries Michelle Carter premiered on HBO in 2019.

Barron spoke to ET about Carter’s mental state at the time, which was influenced by films like The Fault in Our Stars, in addition to speaking out in the docuseries.

“It doesn’t seem implausible to me that other stories in Michelle’s mind reminded her of what was happening at the time,” the journalist writes.

And I believe the question is whether she was imagining a story or writing a movie that had to end with him dying for some reason.”

Regardless of her reality, Carter was found guilty in the case and sentenced to 15 months in a Massachusetts prison.

She was released more than three months early in 2020, and she is now free.

This spring, Hulu will debut The Girl From Plainville.

