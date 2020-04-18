See Every Performer at the One World: Together At Home Concert

The day is here for one of the largest Coronavirus fundraising relief efforts to date with One World: Together at Home

Curated by Lady Gaga and in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Heath Organization, the One World: Together at Home event will celebrate healthcare workers against the globe at the frontlines of the pandemic. The event will also support the U.N. Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. 

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter has already worked with both organizations to secure $35 million in donations for the COVID-19 Response Fund. 

During the highly-anticipated event, we’ll see performances and appearances from musical guests including Paul McCartneyStevie WonderBillie EilishLizzoAlicia KeysBecky GElton JohnKacey MusgravesUsherJ BalvinLuis Fonsi and many more. 

Viewers at home from all over the globe will also see appearances from their favorite non-musician celebs like Victoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamIdris ElbaAmy PoehlerLeslie Odom Jr.Jimmy Kimmel and more. 

