See for Yourself: Did Jake Gyllenhaal Just Troll Taylor Swift’s Red Album?

Jake Gyllenhaal appeared in a new magazine spread that ostensibly made a reference to Taylor Swift’s latest album, sending Swifties into a frenzy.

Let the conspiracy theories begin once more.

Jake Gyllenhaal is causing a stir after appearing in a W Magazine feature that appeared to make a reference to Taylor Swift, whose latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version), is chock-full of lyrics that are rumored to be about the 41-year-old actor.

In a photograph taken by Tim Walker and released on Jan.

Jake is wearing a crimson button-down shirt and matching heart-shaped sunglasses.

Taylor Swift wore similar-looking frames in her “22” music video from her Red era, prompting speculation that the accessory was a nod to the 32-year-old singer, as Swifties are well aware.

On W Magazine’s Instagram post of Jake’s photo, one fan wrote, “Is he feeling 22???”

“Red Shirt, The 22 music video sunglasses!! Jake and Tim Walker woke up and chose violence,” one person joked.

As if the scarlet sunnies weren’t enough, InStyle pointed out in an online story the same day that the photo’s original caption read: “Red (Jake’s Version).” Needless to say, Swifties had their own thoughts on the matter.

One Instagram user wrote under W Magazine’s post, “whoever wrote that caption deserves a raise,” while another joked, “the person in charge of your socials has been waiting all day to post with this caption.”

However, it appears that this masterpiece has since been torn down.

“When the Danish film (hashtag)TheGuilty premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, much of the audience exited the screening in a state of distress,” the caption under the post reads as of Tuesday night.

On the other hand, (hashtag)JakeGyllenhaal was moved.

The actor talks about reimagining the thriller for American audiences, being starstruck by Brad Pitt, and the one movie that always makes him cry in our annual Best Performances issue.”

The outlet was contacted by E! News for comment on the alleged Red caption.

Taylor and Jake were romantically linked for three months in 2010.

According to Swiftie legend, some of the songs on her 2012 album Red were about the fallout from their relationship.

So, when the singer re-released the album in November, adding new scathing lyrics to her hit…

