See how Kathy Hilton turned her Los Angeles home into a winter wonderland for the holidays.

Kathy Hilton of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave fans a tour of her holiday-decorated Los Angeles home and revealed a special Christmas gift from Michael Jackson.

The weather outside is dreadful, but Kathy Hilton’s holiday home is warm and inviting thanks to the fire.

In a cheerful YouTube video released on Wednesday, Dec. 3, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mother to Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Paris Hilton gave Architectural Digest a tour of her festive home in Los Angeles and shared a few of her holiday design secrets along the way.

21.

Kathy shared her tips for tree lighting, party planning, and fun holiday crafts while showing off her beautifully decorated seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, citing inspirations ranging from her mother-in-law’s chairs to tropical fabrics.

Despite the festive atmosphere, Kathy admitted that there would be no Christmas party this year.

“I’m not throwing my big party this year because, well, we just had a three-day wedding,” she explained, referring to Paris’ wedding in November.

“I tried to make this extra special for AD and make it look appropriate,” she says.

That includes her “favorite” room in the house, a cozy sitting room filled with Santa Claus toys and figures, each with a special meaning.

“I’ve collected all of these toys from all of my kids,” she explained.

“From me, some.”

Some came from my younger sisters.

“I’m a toy aficionado.”

A “very special” gift from the King of Pop himself was also on display in the room.

Michael Jackson gave her this toy chest as a gift, she explained.

“This was a toy chest filled with gifts for me around 12 years ago for Christmas.”

Both of us were staying at the Bel-Air Hotel.”

She went on to say that the entire family is a huge fan of the holidays, and that they often celebrate them over several days and cook together.

Kathy remarked, “Nicky’s a good baker,” before joking, “Paris licks the bowl.”

“In the last couple years, with the pandemic, I felt having my children home a lot more, and especially during Christmas, that we were able to interact together,” Kathy said.

What exactly did she do…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

See How Kathy Hilton Transformed Her Los Angeles Home Into a Holiday Winter Wonderland