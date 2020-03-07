See How Taylor Swift Transformed Into “The Man” for Her Music Video

Taylor Swift, is that you?

The 30-year-old singer completely transformed her appearance for “The Man” music video.

In the video, which dropped last week, the 10-time Grammy winner dressed up as “The Man” and sang about the double standards between men and women.

So, how did Swift become “The Man”? The artist explained the process in a behind-the-scenes video released Friday.

“Putting on the look for ‘The Man’ took five hours every morning, and it’s been a joy because Bill Corso‘s been doing it,” she said. “I’ve worked with him once before when he turned me into a zombie for the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video.”

Swift also said she wore muscle suits and worked with movement coaches Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge.

“I was so stoked to have a movement coach help me with things like, you know, I’ve never thought about how men walk,” she said. “It’s just never something that’s interested me before, but, you know, they walk differently than we do.”

The video also made it clear that “No men were harmed in the making of this video.”

Watch the video to see the process.

Not only did Swift star in the film but she also wrote and directed it. In fact, the video marked her directorial debut.

In addition, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson provided the voice for “The Man” and her father, Scott Swift, made his acting debut as, according to Swift, the “unimpressed umpire.” Jayden Bartels, Dominic Toliver and Loren Gray made cameos, as well.

Swift’s fans noticed quite a few Easter eggs scattered throughout the video, including references to her previous albums and her Miss Americana Netflix documentary. There also seemed to be a subtle nod to her music battle with Scooter Braun.

To see photos of Swift transforming into “The Man,” check out the gallery below

(This story was originally published February 27, 2020 at 8:15 a.m.)