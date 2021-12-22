See how the stars of ‘Selling Sunset’ reacted to the split of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset broke their silence on their breakup on Tuesday, December 21, just hours after Us Weekly confirmed it, and now their friends are chiming in.

Oppenheim, 44, was the first to speak out, releasing a statement implying that their differing views on children had put an end to their relationship.

“Though Chrishell and I are no longer together, we are still best friends who will always love and support each other.”

He said at the time that she was “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” and that they “have different wants regarding a family.”

The California native made it clear that he and his ex-girlfriend have no grudges against each other.

“Knowing and loving Chishell is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” he added.

“Love you both babe!” Netflix costar Mary Fitzgerald, one of The Oppenheim Group cofounders’ ex-girlfriends and Stause’s close confidants, wrote on the Days of Our Lives actress’ extended statement.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Stause wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Stause, who is 40 years old, is ready for children and explained that she can’t wait much longer due to biology.

“Men have the luxury of time that women do not, and that is simply the way it is,” she explained.

The Missouri native, who was married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley from 2017 until their divorce was finalized earlier this year, said she was certain she wanted to be a mother.

“I sincerely hope to one day have a family, and all of my current decisions are made with that goal in mind,” she wrote.

“I appreciate your kindness and support for those who understand.”

She gave a shout-out to her ex at the end of her moving statement.

“And thank you, Jason, for our incredible friendship and for always being honest with me, even when it hurts.”

The split hasn’t caused any problems, according to an insider.

