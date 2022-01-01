See how the Teen Mom stars spent New Year’s Eve, from Cheyenne Floyd’s trip to Mexico to Leah Messer’s sultry black gown.

See how the Teen Mom stars celebrated New Year’s Eve, from Cheyenne Floyd’s trip to Mexico to Leah Messer’s sultry black gown.

THE STARS OF ‘Teen Mom’ went all out for New Year’s Eve.

MTV stars proved they know how to ring in the new year, from Cheyenne Floyd’s trip to Mexico to Leah Messer’s sultry black dress.

Cheyenne, 29, of Teen Mom OG, celebrated the year 2022 by traveling to Mexico with her fiance Zach Davis and children Ace, seven months, and Ryder, four.

Cheyenne and Zach welcomed Ace in May, and Cheyenne shares Ryder with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

The family spent their vacation walking on the beach and visiting large water parks.

The family appeared to be staying at a high-end resort in Mexico, though the exact location has yet to be revealed.

Ryder posed sassily in front of the camera in many of the Instagram photos, and Ace smiled happily.

Ace cuddled up to his mother’s face as she held her baby boy in her arms in Cheyenne’s last photo dump.

“Mexico photo dump (part 1),” the mother of two captioned her photo.

She also showed off Ryder celebrating by blowing on a party noisemaker and wearing a “Happy New Year” headband.

Leah, 29, of Teen Mom 2, rang in the new year with a lot of PDA with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

Leah documented the holiday on Instagram, wearing a plunging neckline black gown.

Her sleeveless gown flowed at the bottom but was body-hugging the rest of the way, highlighting the MTV star’s toned figure.

Jaylan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a bright, patterned button-up, black pants, and shiny black dress shoes.

He posted a video of the two of them counting down the seconds until the new year, as they prepared to pop bottles and toast the arrival of 2022.

As the clock struck midnight, the couple became more affectionate, with Leah reaching up to give her boyfriend a big kiss in celebration.

The TV personality added Jaymes Young’s song Happiest Year as background music to her boyfriend’s Instagram video, which she reshared to her own story.

Jade Cline, another Teen Mom 2 star, went out to ring in the new year.

On Friday, the 24-year-old posted a low-cut sparkly nude dress to her Instagram Story to show off her curves.

Jade wore her hair down and straight and wore a full face of makeup.

Sean Austin, her baby daddy, was dressed in a classic grey suit in the following slide.

Jade seemed to like his outfit, captioning the photo with the word “F**k”…

