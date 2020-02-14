See How This Passenger Sweetly Comforted a Woman Terrified of Flying

This story’s cuteness levels are sky high!

On Monday, one airplane passenger’s act of kindness went viral on Facebook and it is now warming hearts everywhere. During a routine flight from Raleigh to Miami, the man took it upon himself to comfort his elderly 96-year-old seatmate, who hadn’t flown in 15 years, after noticing that she was uneasy as the plane prepared for takeoff. To ease her nerves, the passenger offered the anxious flyer his hand to hold to brace herself for takeoff and graciously explained what was happening as it left the ground.

Thankfully, the precious moment was documented by fellow passenger Ashley Greenboro, who witnessed everything unfold from her seat across the aisle and detailed the act of kindness on Facebook for the North Carolina Breaking News page.

“For her birthday she wanted to go to Miami to see her family but she was scared of flying,” her post read. “She asked for this man’s hand during takeoff and then hugged him again when experiencing turbulence.”

She continued, “This gentleman I should say, gladly took her hand, let her hold onto him, calmed her by talking to her and explaining everything that was happening, and simply was that stranger there for her. He knew just what to do the entire flight to help.”

The cuteness doesn’t stop there. Ashley also shared that the kind passenger, who was sitting in the aisle seat, kept a watchful eye on her throughout the flight and even helped her safely exit the plane.

“It made me smile the whole flight as he comforted her,” the eyewitness continued. “This man was her flight angel. He held her bag, helped her get off the plane and into the wheelchair, and when she got confused wondering where her daughter went (she called her her sister), he stayed with her until she caught up with her daughter who got separated from her.”

Reflecting on the man’s gentleness and kindness with the woman despite being strangers, Ashley added, “I walked away sobbing happy tears being so thankful for people like this wonderful human. “She was so grateful that she wanted him to have her flight pretzels.”

Praising the man’s bigheartedness, she concluded her post, writing, “Hats off to you sir, for your kind heart and your compassion toward someone whom you’ve never met. I have never been so touched on a flight before. This truly made my week.”