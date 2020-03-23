See How TV Shows Are Helping the Battle Against the Coronavirus

They tell the stories of heroes, and now they’re helping out real heroes. Various TV productions, which have all halted production or finished before the widespread virus hit, are donating medical supplies they use as props to real healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus.

In Atlanta, Fox’s The Resident donated a number of supplies to a local hospital. In New York, NBC’s New Amsterdam and FX’s Pose have also donated supplies. New Amsterdam‘s went to the New York State Department of Health and Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy shared the Pose props went to Mount Sinai hospital.

After several TV shows took action, Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, told E! News the organization was mobilizing members who can sew to make masks. Variety first reported the CDG’s work.

“If we can build the costumes for the Black Panther, manufacturing medical masks will be a breeze,” Perez said. “It will keep our members busy while we are down and we get to give back to the community who supports us.”

Additionally, Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano‘s company has also started sewing masks, working with New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

The cast of The Resident, one of the first shows to donate medical supplies previously used as props, recorded a special PSA urging viewers to donate and help the fight against coronavirus.

See how more TV shows are helping out below.