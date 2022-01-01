See how your favorite celebrities rang in the New Year in 2021.

Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Jade, and other celebrities rang in the New Year with lavish parties.

Here’s a look inside one of their parties.

Hello, year 2022!

This year, Hollywood’s biggest stars rang in the New Year by reflecting on 2021’s highs and lows and getting dressed up for a night of fun with friends and family.

Before the clock struck midnight, celebrities like Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Jade, Halsey, Mindy Kaling, and others shared photos from their at-home and on-the-go celebrations.

These celebrities are clearly feeling 2022, whether they rang in the New Year by counting down to the ball dropping or simply chilling on the couch.

Katie Thurston of Bachelor Nation shared a polaroid photo with her new love, John Hersey, on Instagram, writing that she was “(hashtag)feeling22.”

“This year’s New Year’s Eve looked a little different,” she wrote in the caption, “so here’s a picture of us dressing up together for the first time.”

Thank you for the memories, 2021! (hashtag)2022! We can’t wait to meet you! And the best year yet begins…right now.”

Check out how these A-listers rang in the New Year on New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022!

The first photo of Katie and John “dressing up together” was shared by Katie.

While bidding farewell to 2021, Olivia sent a hilarious message.

“I might even stay up till midnight,” Demi wrote from her flannel bed.

Amelia had a wild photo montage with her friends to commemorate her birthday.

“Champagne for my true friends, real pain for my phonies,” wrote the musician, who looked stunning in a black gown.

The couple spent New Year’s Eve in London, where they saw Cabaret on the West End.

Chrissy wrote, “It was wonderful, and the venue was gorgeous.”

“Now I’m lying down on the couch, anticipating beautiful things in 2022.”

For New Year’s Eve, Lea and her parents had a “parents night out.”

For New Year’s Eve, the Love Is Blind actress wore a white silky gown with long black gloves.

She wrote, “Happy New Years to fellow party animals ONLY.”

Kristin posed for the holidays in a sparkly gown and strappy heels.

As she should, the star of Big Little Lies shared a photo of herself wearing a tiara.

“I’m happy,” the Girls5eva actress said.

“Good night 2021 sleep tight,” the singer captioned a photo taken from his bed to mark the end of the year.

