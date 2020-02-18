See Ice-T and Coco Experience the Paranormal on Celebrity Ghost Stories

Ice-T busts perps every week on Law & Order: SVU, but how does he deal with ghosts and the paranormal? You’re about to find out in Celebrity Ghost Stories, a new series from A&E.

In the premiere episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories airing Wednesday, April 8, Ice-T and wife Coco Austin go with psychic-medium Kim Russo to a New Jersey factory where they are said to “experience unexplainable events linked to the factory’s deadly past.”

“I ain’t f—king with no ghosts,” Ice says in the exclusive trailer below.

Ice, who recently celebrated his 450th episode of Law & Order: SVU, considers himself a skeptic, but will that change after his experience with Kim Russo?

According to A&E, each week the series brings celebrities back to the sites of their “previous paranormal experiences for an unfiltered, emotional and sometimes terrifying reunion with the ghosts of their past.”

Other celebrities going on paranormal adventures with Kim Russo include Paula Abdul, Terry Bradshaw, star of the upcoming E! series The Bradshaw Bunch, Taye Digs, Kelly Osbourne and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes.

“Out of nowhere, I heard the children,” NeNe says in the exclusive preview.

Celebrity Ghost Stories premieres on Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. after the double episode premiere of Ghost Hunters at 8 p.m. on A&E. In season two of Ghost Hunters, the team heads to some of the nation’s most remote locations where they have to battle extreme conditions and desolate terrain. The team “seeks out forgotten worlds where darkness and death plague residents who have been forced to live with the unknown.”

Click play on the video above to get a glimpse at the A&E’s new reimagining of Celebrity Ghost Stories. The previous incarnation featured stars recounting paranormal events that happened in their lives.