See Inside Malika Haqq’s Lavish Baby Shower With BFF Khloe Kardashian

Malika Haqq is feeling all the love!

The soon-to-be mother celebrated her baby shower on Saturday afternoon with her nearest and dearest, including longtime BFF Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Malika, who is a little over eight months pregnant, entered her lavish event with a bit of tears in her eyes.

“You guys…,” Malika tells the Good American founder after getting emotional over the special celebration. “I couldn’t even make it into the room.”

For the fun and festive occasion, the expectant mother lit up the room in a curve-hugging nude slip dress that perfectly matched the theme of her baby shower. Different shades of beige, brown and nude filled the room, which was decorated with larger-than-life teddy bears, an array of balloons, a cereal bar and so much more.

Of course, beloved wedding and event planner Mindy Weiss was the mastermind behind the lavish affair.

Malika will soon welcome her little nugget, a baby boy.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant,” she said back in September on social media about her exciting announcement. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Before the reality TV personality embarks on motherhood, take a look at her gorgeous and fun baby shower with her loved ones!

Pretty soon, Malika will get to throw parties for her baby boy!