See Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Explode at Tom Sandoval in Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek

Is Tom Sandoval‘s role as Jax Taylor‘s best man in jeopardy once more?

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s all-new Vanderpump Rules, the TomTom co-owner finds himself in the hot seat after questioning Jax and fiancée Brittany Cartwright‘s connection to an allegedly homophobic pastor.

To make matters worse, Brittany is already upset following an onslaught of commentary from internet trolls.

“Sandoval, same thing. ‘Um, I wonder why it took Lisa Vanderpump for you to say something,'” a heated Jax relays to Brittany and others.

As E! readers surely know, Lance Bass officiated Jax and Brittany’s June 2019 nuptials after the original pastor bowed out following backlash over anti-LGBTQ+ comments from years prior.

“Sandoval, seriously? You had the nerve to say it took Lisa Vanderpump to say something for us to do something about it,” the bride-to-be rebukes. “You do not know what I’ve been going through.”

“Why are you f–king trying to do something like this to somebody? Why are you trying to hurt somebody like that?” Jax piles on.

Understandably, as Brittany is already upset, her bridesmaids come to her defense. In fact, Stassi Schroeder accuses the West Hollywood bar owner of “trying to make them look bad.”

While Tom defends that he has good intentions, the soon-to-be newlyweds declare he isn’t “a real friend” and is a “piece of s–t.”

“I was upset about what I saw and I wanted to find out…” Tom expresses before being cut off.

“We all were, so was she,” Lala Kent says while gesturing to Brittany. “Oh, we’re so sorry that you’re upset.”

As the shouting increases, a tearful Brittany makes it clear that she too was upset with what she saw, which is why she fired the pastor.

“All I wanted to do was talk to Jax, off on our own. Like, ‘Hey, you need to be a little bit more aware about these things,'” Tom laments in a confessional. “But now, s–t has literally hit the fan.”

Nonetheless, Tom’s comments about the pastor leads to Brittany having a full meltdown.

“This is not my f–king fault! I did nothing wrong,” the Kentucky native yells.

To see how this fight ends, be sure to catch tonight’s all-new episode.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)