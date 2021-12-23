See Jeannie Mai’s Second Baby Shower Transform Her Home Into a “Winter Wonderland”

At the couple’s second shower before the birth of their first child, friends and family showered The Real co-host Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy with love.

Love is the best gift this season for Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

The Real co-host received a second baby shower from close family and friends as the countdown to the birth of her first child with Jeezy continues. In an Instagram post on Dec.

Jeannie, 23, gave fans a sneak peek into her Baby Sno’s Bash, a private party.

She wrote on social media, “How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met?”

“Baby J isn’t even here yet, but he’s already bringing our friends and family together in a way that only God can.

Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of our friends who showered us with love.”

“And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who transformed our home into a winter wonderland,” Jeannie concluded.

DJ Mix Master Davi provided sweet sounds, Southern Sips provided drinks, and chef Delroy Christian provided food to the guests.

Jeannie revealed she was expecting her first child on The Real back in September.

While she had previously stated that motherhood was not in her plans, her relationship with Jeezy changed her mind.

“I know you never say never, and love can change you,” Jeannie told her co-hosts.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of a show that has allowed me to grow and evolve, and to see myself in ways I never could have imagined.”

Jeannie was recently honored with a travel-themed baby shower.

Elaine Welteroth and DJ Ruckus hosted a special day honoring Baby Jenkins, which included Adrienne Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton.

If you were unable to attend the party, scroll down to see all of the thoughtful details.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, the soon-to-be mother, was nowhere to be found in her bright yellow gown.

Balloon arrangements by Balloon Ladies Co. and floral arrangements by Sunny Sil Floral Design filled the room inside the celebration.

Jeannie and Jeezy shared a tender moment with their loved ones as they celebrated the impending arrival of their baby.

Owl’s Brew, Naud Cognac, and Avión Tequila were just a few of the options available at the bar.

Jeannie’s baby’s adventure theme was enhanced by a passport prop…

