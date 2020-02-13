See Jeff Bezos’ Reactions to Steve Martin & Chris Rock’s Opening Oscars Monologue

Chris Rock and Steve Martin spared no one during their opening monologue at the 2020 Oscars—not even the richest man in the room.

After Janelle Monáe wrapped her opening medley at the 92nd Academy Awards, Rock and Martin took the stage to kick off the show, poking fun at everything from the Iowa caucuses, the infamous Oscars mix-up for Best Picture back in 2017 and blatant lack of diversity year after year at the award show.

But the duo also threw a jab or two at Amazon CEO and billionaire, Jeff Bezos.

“Oh, Jeff Bezos is here!” exclaimed the Everybody Hates Chris comedian. “Wow, great actor!” chimed in Martin.

“He’s got cash, but when he writes a check, the bank bounce. Like, Jeff Bezos is so rich [that]he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world,” Rock said, as the cameras panned to Bezos who could do nothing but laugh along with the rest of the room.

It’s been nearly a year since the Amazon billionaire and his wife MacKenzie Bezos found themselves in a media circus surrounding their divorce.

According to the duo at the time, they decided to go their separate ways after 25 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the two shared that “after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation” they decided it was best to continue their “shared lives as friends.” Long story short, there were also reports of the CEO secretly dating former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.

During the opening monologue at tonight’s award show, Rock then hit Bezos with the punch line.

“Jeff Bezos watched Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy,” he added, as the room full of celebs erupted in laughter. The cameras then panned out to Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Laura Dern, who were also laughing hysterically at the jokes.

While for the most part, Bezos seemed humored and took the jokes made at his expensive in stride, there were a couple of times where the camera caught him looking a bit unamused.

Concluding that bit of the monologue, Rocked asked Martin if he had anything else to add about Bezos. To which Martin replied, “No, I like getting my packages on time.”

Of course, social media users quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on that bit of the monologue.

One user wrote, “Jeff Bezos laughing at two jokes about his divorce is legitimately good live awards television.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I’m fine with a three-hour roast of Jeff Bezos.”