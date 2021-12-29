See Jessalynn Siwa’s scramble for microphones to see if XOMG Pop’s first performance will be ruined.

There is nothing but treble in this room.

On the eve of XOMG Pop’s big debut performance on E!’s Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which aired on Dec.

Manager Jessalynn Siwa, 28, was confronted with an unexpected problem: the microphones were subpar.

“Stop, just stop,” Jessalynn said, interrupting the girls’ practice.

“All right, you guys, you have to listen to the music.”

We’re going to make some adjustments to the levels.”

Before JoJo Siwa realized the “problem is the music just drowns her out,” Jessalynn told singer Dallas to perform her rap to test the volume.

Jessalynn observed, “They all sing the whole time.”

“Their microphones need to be turned on.”

Jessalynn was on a hunt for new microphones.

“What can we do to help them?” she asked, adding that “we need better mics.”

“We’ve got two hours,” says the narrator.

We’ll be able to get microphones here.

We are based in Los Angeles.”

For their performance, the group needed “six good, clean microphones,” as JoJo suggested.

“These mics aren’t designed for singing,” JoJo confessed.

“They’re made to be used for speaking.”

These mics would be ideal for a TED Talk.

We’re giving the polar opposite of a TED Talk.”

“It’s critical that we get it right,” Jessalynn concluded.

Will XOMG be able to figure it out before the deadline?

See how the Siwas troubleshoot and prepare for the show in the video above!

