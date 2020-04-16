See Joe Exotic’s Handwritten Letter to Judge in $89 Million False Arrest Lawsuit

Tiger King star Joe Exotichas actually scored a small lawful success in his $89 million false apprehension suit.

According to court files obtained by E! News, a judge provided Joe’s (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) request for an expansion to submit an objection in the civil case. In a letter sent by Joe, which you can check out below, the previous zookeeper writes from a Texas jail clinical center, where he was put in quarantine as a result of coronavirus worries.

“Sorry for the transcribed letter,” Joe writes, “However I am being isolated at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth and also have no accessibility to a computer system, e-mail, phone or collection to react to the federal government’s last request. I am requesting for a minimum of [a] 30-day extension to the due date of April 28th, 2020 in hopes I am enabled access to utilize things in order to appropriately address their demand.”

UNITED STATE District Judge Scott L. Palk set Joe’s new due date to May 28.

E! News can also exclusively report that as of Thursday, Joe runs out quarantine as well as transferred to a special real estate device within the jail he’s serving his 22-year sentence in.

He will now have more time to reply to the government magistrate court, who in records submitted on April 8 as well as obtained by E! Information, suggested to the district court judge that Joe’s lawsuit be rejected.

Joe is filing a claim against the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service, the United States Department of Interior, his previous organisation companion and also existing owner of Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park Jeff Lowe to the song of $88,840,000.

According to the files, Joe is seeking “$73,840,000.00 in damages and also an extra $15,000,000.00 for unlawful arrest, false jail time, discrimination, destructive prosecution, discerning enforcement, misunderstanding the regulation as well as the death of [his mom] Shirley Schreibvogel.”

The judge creates in his suggestion that Joe does not have an attorney, adding that his problem” [failed] to point out correct lawful authority” and also had a “confusion of different lawful concepts,” “bad phrase structure and sentence building.” He recommends Joe re-submit the instance as a habeas corpus proceeding, and suggests that the civil situation can not be listened to until his criminal allure earnings.

Joe is currently appealing his 2019 sentence for eliminating 5 tigers at his Oklahoma zoo as well as trying to execute a murder-for-hire story versus wild animals conservationist Carole Baskin.

In a current meeting with Netflix from behind bars, Joe stated, “It’s currently time to turn the tables as well as Joe leave jail a complimentary male and vindicated from all these fees.”

— Reporting by Jessica Finn