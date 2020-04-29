See Kate Hudson React to Ex Alex Rodriguez’s Interview With Her Brother Oliver

Awkward!

On Tuesday’s at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kate Hudson got to share her feelings on her brother Oliver Hudson‘s recent interview with her ex Alex Rodriguez on his podcast Daddy Issues. During their virtual visit with host Andy Cohen, the Almost Famous star revealed that her older brother didn’t even give her heads up that he’d be sitting down with the former MLB star.

“You didn’t even say, like, ‘Hey, like, look, I’m thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Is that cool?'” Kate said, to which Oliver responded, “I don’t want to get a ‘no.'”

As for how it was to connect with Kate’s former love, the Splitting Up Together star said that he kept things professional and didn’t mention their relationship. “I made a point to not bring that up,” he continued. “I just made a decision: I’m not gonna talk about their relationship, you know?”

Fans will recall that Kate and Alex sparked romance rumors back in 2008 and quickly became a fan-favorite couple. After cheering the famous New York Yankees player on at his games and packing on the PDA, the duo called in quits seven months later.

Still on the topic of the Fabletics founder’s famous ex, Oliver couldn’t let the moment pass without sharing a “beautiful” memory of the former couple.

“I do have one beautiful memory when we were in Canada and I’m waking up in the morning,” his story began. “I look out over the lake and A.Rod is, like, waist deep in the morning sun doing these stretches and I’m like, ‘Who is this man?'”

Bravo viewers know it’s not a visit to WWHL without some juicy reveals. While playing a round of “We Can’t See Each Otha,” the duo were given questions about their relationship and weren’t allowed to see each other’s answers.

Starting off with an easy question, the late night host asked who was the biggest lightweight when drinking and both stars pointed to each other. Moving along, Andy asked Kate and Oliver to weigh in on who is mom Goldie Hawn‘s favorite child and agreed that the title goes to Oliver.

As for who has the bigger potty mouth, the duo also agreed that Oliver had Kate beat. But when it comes to being the better cook, Kate took the crown.

Watch Oliver dish about A.Rod and see the Hudson siblings play “We Can’t See Each Otha” in the hilarious videos above!

