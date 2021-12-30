See Katy Perry’s Complete Fashion Looks From Her Las Vegas Residency’s Opening Night

Katy Perry’s residency show, Katy Perry: PLAY, debuted at the Resorts World Theatre in the new Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino.

Take a look at some of the images from her show.

Katy Perry is on her way to the Las Vegas Strip!

On Wednesday, December 12th,

29 at the Resorts World Theatre at the new Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino, the 37-year-old pop star began her Sin City concert residency in front of a sold-out crowd.

The singer of “Firework” will perform her Katy Perry: PLAY show until mid-January, then take a break before returning to the stage in March.

Katy performed hit singles like “Wide Awake,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” and “Firework” as well as a medley of her 2013 song “Walking on Air” and her new single “When I’m Gone” with Alesso during the show.

In a statement, Katy said, “I’m so proud to bring this larger-than-life show to Vegas.”

“This residency has been years in the making — I remember walking among the steel beams that make up this gorgeous new theater in a hard hat and steel-toed boots!”

“It really made me listen to my catalog in a whole new way to come up with a set list that included 20 of my most-streamed songs as well as my new Alesso collaboration to keep things fresh,” she added.

Throughout the show, the singer wore a variety of bright, glamorous, and eclectic outfits.

She told E!’s Daily Pop earlier this month that her husband, Orlando Bloom, assisted her in choosing her outfits.

“We discussed the costumes and make-up.

He’ll occasionally ask for notes or show me this when I’m going to a fitting,” she explained.

“It’s a lot of fun, and we’re honest with each other.”

‘Don’t wear that, Babe,’ I say.

You have a certain aura about you.

‘No,’ says the narrator.

Take a look at some photos from Katy’s Las Vegas debut performance:

See All of Katy Perry’s Fashion Looks From Opening Night of Her Las Vegas Residency