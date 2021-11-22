See Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Bikini Selfies During Travis Barker’s “Romantica” Trip

Kourtney Kardashian is stripping down to her underwear as the chilly November weather sets in.

On November 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her fiancé Travis Barker flew to Cabo San Lucas.

Kourtney bared (almost) everything in steamy selfies she shared on Nov. 17 to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer’s 46th birthday, and she bared (almost) everything in steamy selfies she shared on Nov.

22nd.

“La romántica,” Kourtney captioned a series of photos from her sunny vacation with Travis’ two children, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, as well as Kourtney’s younger son, Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

The founder of Poosh took a sultry mirror selfie before posing for a close-up poolside shot in her teeny bikini.

During their vacation, the blended family “had a great time being together,” according to an eyewitness.

“They spent their time relaxing and hanging out at the beach and pool,” a source told E! News.

“They rode horses on the beach and celebrated Travis’ birthday with mariachis and balloons.”

The kids are already acting like siblings, according to the source: “The kids got along well.

Alabama was having a great time with Reign, so they left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time while Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool.

The younger children looked up to the older children, as if they were one big happy family.”

“Travis was excited to be on vacation and really enjoyed his time,” the source said of the soon-to-be newlyweds.

“He was hugging and kissing Kourtney, thanking her for everything,” a source said.

Below are some hot photos of Kourtney and Travis.

Who’s the sexiest of them all? Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her toned body in a mirror bikini selfie that was perfectly symmetrical.

Kourtney took a selfie by the pool to show off her bikini top’s many famous faces.

In Cabo San Lucas, the best way to spend a perfect clear day is by the pool.

A winter getaway with an infinity pool and blue skies is ideal.

Kourtney took a photo of her hotel’s entrance.

With a nod to Travis’ rose-filled proposal, Kourtney captured two red roses entwined.

A picture of a bath…

