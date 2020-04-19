See Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and More Stars’ Shocking Hair Transformations

Celebrities just can’t help but switch up their hairstyle.

With beauty salons and barber shops remaining closed, celebrities like Hilary Duff and Armie Hammer recently decided to take matters into their own hands by giving their famous locks a little update. From root touch-ups to pink hair, we applaud these DIY hair transformations and we might just “add to cart” some hair dye right now.

During a recent Today show broadcast from home, co-host Carson Daly attempted to cut his own hair with the guidance of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. He later pranked his Instagram followers with a photoshopped picture of his transformation revealing a bald head.

After many fans fell for the joke, he posted another photo revealing his hair was still in-tact and voluminous as ever, captioning the post: “Real vs Fake. I jokingly posted the bald pic & got SO MUCH positive reaction, I actually feel bad [laughing emojis] I never thought anyone would think it’s real. Turns out, literally, everyone did! It was fun to laugh for most of the day…nice break from reality. Thanks everyone! @todayshow.”

And to think we fell for it?!

During the quarantine, Harry Hamlin added hair colorist to his resume after helping wife Lisa Rinna out with her roots. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star documented her hair transformation on Instagram stories telling fans, “My first hair color in quarantine. Harry did the back,” she explained. “I’m surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front. So, that’s kind of exciting.”

Another popular quarantine style among celebs this week was pink hair! Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt and pop singer Dua Lipa debuted their pink tresses and we’re not going to lie, they look really good!

The “Don’t Start Now” singer took to Instagram to show the process and captioned the series of photos: “Quarantine diaries – this weeks experiment… pink hair. That’s kind of it really…”

For even more epic hair transformations before and during quarantine, see our massive gallery below. Warning: maybe consult a friend or family member before trying these at home!

