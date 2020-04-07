See Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Apple’s Tim Cook With a FaceTime Call

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon and Tim Cook make an amazing squad.

On Monday, the trio came together for a special at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and connected via FaceTime to discuss the “Stupid Love” singer’s big announcement: The One World: Together at Home global benefit concert.

Before phoning the Apple CEO, Gaga explained that she needed to reach out to Tim to see if he would donate to the cause, which will support the World Health Organization and frontline healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19.

“I think we should call Tim Cook,” she told Jimmy, to which he replied, “I don’t have his number.” Gaga then quipped, “I’ll just give it to you. I’ll send to you,” adding, “I don’t know if he knows he’s going to be on T.V. just yet, but let’s just FaceTime him and find out.”

Once Tim was on the line, he shared that he will be making a donation. “You can confirm me,” he told the A Star is Born actress. “We are so proud to be a part of this.”

Excited to hear that the tech mogul is on board, Gaga exclaimed, “My next single is called ‘Tim Cook.’ I’m putting it out tomorrow. You just helped a lot of people.”

Impressed by Gaga’s dedication to the special, Jimmy applauded her for reaching out to so many people and locking in donations. “Tim’s the one that’s making it happen,” she said before Tim signed off. “He just picked up the phone. Thank you so much, Tim. You’re the best.”

Earlier in the episode, Gaga revealed that she had already raised $35 million for the event and assured viewers that “when the show starts, put away your wallets and put away your credit cards. Just sit back and watch the show.”

“I want highlight this global, kind community that’s coming together right now. It’s this valiant effort that we’re all witnessing right now,” she shared. “This triumph that is the medical community. It’s amazing what’s happening with them. And I know it’s easy to say that yes, this a disaster, this is a global pandemic, but take a second to marvel at the bravery. It’s just astounding what they’re doing.”

The special will be hosted by Jimmy, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and will also feature special appearances and performances from several entertainers, athletes and more, including David Beckham, Chris Martin, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, Paul McCartney and Priyanka Chopra.

One World: Together at Home will be broadcast live on Saturday April 18 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC, NBC, iHeartMedia and ViacomCBS Networks.

