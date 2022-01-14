See Lauren Bushnell’s Reaction to Being Called “Sickly Looking” by a Body Shamer.

Lauren Bushnell’s Reaction to Being Called “Sickly Looking” by a Body Shamer

Lauren Bushnell opened up about her postpartum body seven months after Chris Lane and she welcomed their first child.

Watch how she reacted when she was made fun of for her appearance.

Lauren Bushnell isn’t interested in dealing with a thorn in her side.

The Bachelor alum, who is married to Chris Lane and has a 7-month-old son named Dutton, opened up about her post-baby body in January.

After a body-shaming remark, she was 13 years old.

Lauren shared a screenshot of the negative remark—which described her as “sickly looking”—along with a lengthy reply detailing the “reality” of being on the receiving end of these messages in a Qandamp;A session on her Instagram Stories.

“I don’t feel obligated to defend myself, but there are times when I do,” she began.

“I can’t gain weight no matter what I do.”

I’ve only been able to do so once in the last ten years, when I was pregnant or on oral contraceptives.

Aside from that, it’s just how my body wants to be.”

“I wish I had my pregnancy booty,” she continued, “but I don’t, and apparently some people on the Internet don’t like that.” She went on to say that she eats “healthily” and will usually “out eat” her husband.

“What makes me the most sad is, as a new mom, I’ve given my baby everything, including my body, and yet I still get messages criticizing it,” Lauren continued.

Lauren explained that reading body-shaming messages “made me believe there was something [sic]wrong with me,” and that she “spent so much money on lab work” because she was “convinced” she was sick.

“Everything is fine,” she assured fans, adding that tests revealed she is “a little deficient in Vitamin D.”

The Nashville-based influencer concluded her message by urging people not to “comment on women’s bodies,” claiming that “there’s so much to it and also a tremendous amount of emotion that comes along with it all.”

Lauren also discussed her mental health since welcoming Dutton, her first child, in June during the Qandamp;A session.

Lauren responded that she’s been feeling “much better thank you for asking” when a fan asked about her “postpartum anxiety.”

