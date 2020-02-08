See Leslie Jones Channel Jerry From Cheer and Hype Up Models at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Leslie Jones was the ultimate cheerleader at Christian Siriano‘s New York Fashion Week show on Thursday.

The Saturday Night Live alumna sat front row alongside Alicia Silverstone, Heidi Klum, Rachel Bilson and Alexa Chung at Spring Studios in the Big Apple.

As the models strutted down the runway in the Fall 2020 looks, Jones channeled Jerry Harris from Cheer and showed her support. But instead of doing his signature “mat talk,” Jones did her very own “carpet talk.” She shouted out the names of the runway stars, including Coco Rocha, and gave them some extra encouragement.

“Yasss, Coco! You know I love you, girl!” she screamed, telling the model to “work it” and show the crowd “how it’s done.”

It seemed like Rocha appreciated the cheers, too.

“If only I had @Lesdoggg to hype me up every day of my life!!!” she tweeted. “Thank you to @csirianofor letting me close your spectacular show #NYFW.”

Siriano did, too.

“Oh Leslie I love you!” he wrote alongside footage from the show.

Didn’t snag a spot at the big show? No worries! Jones shared footage of her epic moment and posted it to Instagram.

“Ok here is the video that everyone recorded [of]me recording LMAO!” the 52-year-old comedian, who stunned in a gold and black suit, captioned the clip. “You can’t take my ass nowhere!! You think Jerry from Cheer got ‘mat talk’!! I got that ‘carpet talk’!! @csiriano @cocorocha #loveher #allofthemodelswasbanging.”

Of course, this should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, Jones has showed her enthusiasm at Siriano’s shows in the past. She also deserved a gold medal after she excitedly cheered on Team USA at the 2018 Olympics.