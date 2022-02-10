See Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin’s humble (dollar)71K Georgia home after her mother’sold the family home for quick cash in a drug spiral.’

See Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin’s modest (dollar)71K Georgia home after her mother’sold family home for fast cash in drug spiral.’

The small home in Gordon, Georgia, is shared by Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, her husband Josh Efird, daughter Ella, and now baby boy Bentley, as well as Pumpkin’s sister Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson.

The modest one-family home was built in 1969, according to property records, and features carpet and tile flooring as well as central heat and air conditioning.

There’s also a fireplace in the house.

A detached garage, a shed, and a secondary larger utility shed appear to have been added to the property over the years.

Pumpkin welcomed her second child, Bentley, this past summer, and announced the news on social media.

“After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star wrote alongside a sweet photo of the newborn.

“Please welcome Bentley Jameson Efird, who weighs 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

@josh_efird_official.”

Ella, Pumpkin’s three-year-old daughter, is another child of Pumpkin and Joshua.

Pumpkin has been raising her sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson in addition to Ella and Bentley, while their famous mother continues to work on her sobriety following her arrest on crack cocaine charges.

June, 42, was facing criminal charges at the time, but she was not sentenced to prison.

In the year 2019, Pumpkin and Josh were evicted from their previous apartment.

Mama June, 42, was evicted after abandoning her family to go on a drug-fueled bender with her now ex-boyfriend, Geno, according to The Sun at the time.

In March 2019, Mama June and Geno were arrested for crack cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia possession (a crack pipe).

In October 2019, Mama June sold her Georgia home for quick cash at a huge loss.

June moved closer to her children while filming the latest season of their reality show, Mama June: Road to Redemption, in order to regain her family’s trust.

Alana, 16, previously told ET about her mother’s relationship, “I feel like right now, we’re definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship.”

“I don’t think it’s 100 percent fixed,” she continued, “but it’s definitely getting there.”

