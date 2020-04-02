See Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet Pull Off an Earthquake Prank on Jesse Tyler Ferguson

You saw the preview, now see what really happened when Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet pranked each other on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Over the 11 seasons of Modern Family, Stonestreet admitted to doing a fair number of pranks on his TV husband. “First of all, I think Eric only does it to me because he loves me,” Ferguson said. “That’s what I tell myself.”

One prank that stood out to Ferguson was when they were filming on location in a very dusty location and Stonestreet wrote on the back of Ferguson’s car, “I’m the redhead from Modern Family.” Ferguson said he drove home with that on his car, getting lots of waves while driving on the highway.

For the newest prank, Ferguson planned to hook a forklift to Stonestreet’s trailer and move it, then to get him with confetti. But Jimmy Kiimmel was involved, and the prank was on Ferguson the whole time. Stonestreet orchestrated for Ferguson to be doing his prank in a disguised earthquake simulator.

Knowing Ferguson was watching Stonestreet began talking about gastrointestinal problems. The look on Ferguson’s face as he watched the whole thing unfold is priceless. And then Ferguson’s trailer violently shook.

“Was that really an earthquake?” he asked.

Nope, it wasn’t.

“Why would you turn this around on me?” Ferguson demanded. “This is not fair!”

“I should have known when you were talking about diarrhea,” Ferguson said. “You’re all terrible people.”

Stonestreet and Ferguson joined Kimmel in a remote interview, both wearing mullet-y wigs, for the April Fool’s Day interview and prank (pre-recorded before social distancing). The duo encouraged viewers to donate to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation: Covid-19 Relief Fund.

“People think all actors are wealthy, and that’s absolutely not true,” Kimmel said. “There are many actors who are just barely getting by and this is a fund to help those people out.”

The series finale of Modern Family airs Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights, 11:35 p.m. on ABC.