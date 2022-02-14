See Photos of Andrew Garfield and Model Alyssa Miller on the Court in Malibu

Andrew Garfield’s Malibu Outing With Model Alyssa Miller: Photos

On a tennis match date, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller looked as giddy as ever.

Take a look at this PDA photo from their Malibu outing.

It’s a perfect (tennis) match.

On Sunday, February 4th, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller were spotted.

Alyssa wore a navy blue tank top and skirt set with a New York Yankees blue ball cap and Andrew wore a gray tank top with black Nike shorts and sunglasses for the date, which took place on a tennis court in Malibu, California.

The only thing they had in common was an ear-to-ear grin.

“They were definitely happy in each other’s company and not hiding anything,” an eyewitness tells E! News.

A source confirms to E! News that the Sports Illustrated model and the tick, tick…BOOM! actor are dating.

This tennis match comes just a few months after the two sparked dating rumors after being seen walking together in New York City in November.

While the new couple isn’t afraid to show their love on and off the court, Andrew has a reputation for being a private romantic.

In a November 2021 interview with Bustle, the 38-year-old stated that his quiet love life is not a mistake, but rather a product of his own choice.

Andrew explained, “I’m not in the public eye to a large extent because I’ve designed it that way for myself.”

“I’m fine with it for my work, but I fight for my right to a private, personal life.”

A source told Life and Style in January that despite Andrew’s high-profile dating history, which includes Emma Stone and Rita Ora, he has found something truly special with Alyssa.

“Andrew has dated some very famous women,” a source told Life and Style, “but he’s finally found someone he can get serious about.”

“He’s smitten with Alyssa, and it’s not just because she’s stunning.”

Alyssa and Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment by E! News.

