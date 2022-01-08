See pregnant Kylie Jenner’s best looks as she prepares for her second child.

As she prepares for her second child, see Kylie Jenner’s best looks, which show off her growing belly.

Kylie Jenner’s second child should be arriving any day now, based on her growing belly.

Kylie Jenner is expected to give birth in early 2022, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

The pregnancy news was leaked to The Sun on August 23, 2021, and the news of the soon-to-be newborn was revealed.

According to a source at the time, Kylie is still in the “very early stages” of her pregnancy and has yet to learn the gender of her child.

“Everyone in the family is ecstatic.”

“They truly are a ‘the more the merrier’ family, so the more they can add, the better,” they said.

Travis Scott told E! News that he and Kylie “can’t wait to expand the family” and that daughter Stormi is “fully aware” of the new baby and excited to be a big sister.

According to The Sun, the recording artist and his wife are hoping to start a family with a boy.

Travis is so excited to have a son that he has already decided on the name Jacques, which has sentimental value for him.

“Kylie said she would be happy with either a boy or a girl,” an insider said, while the couple hasn’t revealed the baby’s gender.

“Travis shares these sentiments, but he does want a boy named after him and his father, Jacques.”

As soon as the news broke, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private” and is now “a few months along with a cute bump.”

Over the last few months, that “cute” bump has only gotten bigger.

Take a look at Kylie’s journey as she nears the end of her labor.

Kylie looked stunning in this gold see-through bra and tiny skirt just weeks before her big reveal.

Kylie first sparked pregnancy rumors in late June, when she didn’t appear to have taken a tequila shot at the KUWTK reunion.

“After Kylie not taking that shot… she’s pregnant,” one fan speculated on Twitter.

She tried to throw out another denial the next day, flaunting her toned tummy in a tight orange sports bra while sipping a glass of wine.

As she zoomed in on her thin physique, the TV personality went for a fresh-faced, no-makeup look.

Kylie then filmed herself finishing her day’s workout on the treadmill.

On her 24th birthday, hiding her baby bump became increasingly difficult.

On the special day, the TV personality wore a busty green sweater dress with no bra.

